MMA Fighters React To Yair Rodriguez Submitting Josh Emmett At UFC 284

Yair Rodriguez claimed the featherweight interim title by submitting Josh Emmett at UFC 284 this evening.
Rodriquez started round one strong, consistently landing stinging strikes and heavy body kicks. But Emmett soon turned the tables when he landed a huge right that dropped Rodriguez.
Then in round two, Rodriguez keep Emmett guessing as he landed a variety of strikes, including some devastating knees and elbows. Emmett replied with a takedown, but on his back, Yair locked in a triangle choke to get the win.
It was a the second successive win for Rodriguez, who previously defeated Brian Ortega via TKO in July last year. The 30-year-old now faces the prospect of taking on long-reigning undisputed champ Alexander Volkanovski, who in the next fight at UFC 284 came up short in his quest to win the lightweight strap against Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighters React To Yair Rodriguez Claiming The Interim Title At UFC 284
