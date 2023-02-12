MMA Fighters React To Yair Rodriguez Submitting Josh Emmett At UFC 284

Yair Rodriguez claimed the featherweight interim title by submitting Josh Emmett at UFC 284 this evening.

Rodriquez started round one strong, consistently landing stinging strikes and heavy body kicks. But Emmett soon turned the tables when he landed a huge right that dropped Rodriguez.

Then in round two, Rodriguez keep Emmett guessing as he landed a variety of strikes, including some devastating knees and elbows. Emmett replied with a takedown, but on his back, Yair locked in a triangle choke to get the win.

It was a the second successive win for Rodriguez, who previously defeated Brian Ortega via TKO in July last year. The 30-year-old now faces the prospect of taking on long-reigning undisputed champ Alexander Volkanovski, who in the next fight at UFC 284 came up short in his quest to win the lightweight strap against Islam Makhachev.

Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold 😤 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/96CEpFEhh4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Thrill of victory and sting of defeat…



Congratulations to both Rodriguez and Emmett on a hard fought battle 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/VXyWknFVR9 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

MMA Fighters React To Yair Rodriguez Claiming The Interim Title At UFC 284

Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Yair Rodriguez’s submission of Josh Emmett at UFC 284.

I’m all reality it feels good to have fought and shared the octagon with both co main event and main event, it’s a hell of a journey and the more I watch these fights the more of these special people in their own ways I love challenging myself against. God bless this sport🙏🏼@ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

Yair is eating him alive , he looks amazing tonight #ufc284 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

2 Mexican champions in the UFC now! Viva latino-america #UFC284 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

2 Mexican champions in the UFC now! Viva latino-america #UFC284 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

One of the best martial artists in the game — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Yair won. He’s now the UFC Interim Champion. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 12, 2023

Yair vs volk will be crazy good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

Wow! Beautiful submission finish! Emmett was bringing heat, but the speed of those kicks man! I was saying it before that JE needed a early KO because the speed and variety will cause trouble. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez is always fun to watch. Big up to Josh!

Congrats Champ 🏆 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 12, 2023

How do you think Yair Rodriguez will fair against Alexander Volkanovski?