Ronda Rousey on California’s MMA Pension Bill: “If this doesn’t pass, I’ll be really disappointed”

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey might be done fighting, but she’s using her platform to make long-lasting changes in the sport.

Rousey and California state representative Matt Haney are sponsoring a bill to set up a pension fund for retired MMA fighters who have competed a certain amount of times in the state. The bill could appear on the floors of state congress as early as March 18th.

As of this writing, there’s a pension fund for retired boxers in California, but not for MMA fighters. Athletes in MMA currently don’t have the type of post-career assistance that those in other major sports receive upon retirement.

Rousey, one of the most important figures in UFC history, has benefitted greatly from her time competing in the Octagon. Years after her last fight, she wants to leave a lasting legacy by spearheading this effort to help former MMA fighters.

Ronda Rousey Leading Effort To Support Retired Fighters

During a recent interview with ESPN, Rousey explained the need for an MMA pension fund.

“You have a much shorter window [in MMA] because your body takes so much more of a heavier toll,” Rousey said. “And the difference with these kind of combat sports, with all this contact and the neurological injuries involved, you don’t know the day that you’ve taken one hit too many. You’re going to find out that you crossed that threshold many decades later when you no longer have that extra income.

“It’s when you’re dealing with the repercussions of that career is when you no longer have that income stream.”

Rousey then explained the importance behind the bill and her hopes that politics won’t get in the way of making it come to fruition.

“This is the first time I’ve really felt that anyone is actually thinking about the fighters themselves, not just the fight, and actually cares about the people and not thinking of us as a product,” Rousey said. “And if this doesn’t pass, I’ll be extremely disappointed.

“I can’t think of a single reason why all of these fighters who are literally fighting their hearts out and putting their lives on the line to entertain people haven’t had this support already. And I’m really keeping my fingers crossed — if I could cross them, because they’re so damaged from fighting — that this will pass.”

If the bill passes, $1 from every MMA event ticket sold in California will go towards the pension fund. The state of California hosts more combat sports events annually than any other.

Rousey made a name for herself after she and Liz Carmouche headlined the first women-led UFC event at UFC 157. She went on to a dominant bantamweight title reign before losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Rousey has turned her attention to a career in professional wrestling after her UFC career. She likely won’t return to compete in MMA, unless one super fight is on the table.

Rousey and Haney now await to see if the bill becomes law in California and we’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.

All quotes from MMA Fighting