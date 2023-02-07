Ryan Bader Wants To Prove He’s “Legit” By Beating Francis Ngannou

Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader would be happy to welcome free agent Francis Ngannou to his promotion.

Last month, Ngannou’s jump into unrestricted free agency was confirmed after he turned down the UFC‘s final contract offer.

As well as a number of demands designed to benefit the other fighters on the MMA leader’s roster, it appeared that the promotion’s refusal to accommodate the Cameroon native’s desire to box served as a hurdle too tall for either side to jump.

With that, one of the most prominent topics in combat sport for the past month has surrounded the next destination for one of the world’s hardest hitters. While a number of MMA promotions have admitted interest, it seems that a venture to the ring is leading the charge, perhaps for a long-desired crossover clash with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury.

However, while Ngannou’s hope to box has long been public knowledge, he hasn’t totally ruled out the continuation of his MMA career in a new promotion. In that regard, he’s certainly not short on options.

That includes Bellator, with the promotion’s chief Scott Coker admitting interest in working with “The Predator” during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Should Ngannou reciprocate that sentiment, the organization’s heavyweight king is waiting in the wings.

Ryan Bader Open To Welcoming Ngannou To Bellator

During his appearance at the Bellator 290 post-fight press conference this past weekend, Ryan Bader was asked about the possibility of Ngannou joining the list of contenders in the division he’s ruled over since 2019.

While the champ doesn’t believe Ngannou’s arrival is likely, he’s certainly open to sharing the cage with him if he does sign. According to “Darth” Bader, a victory over “The Predator” would add further ‘legitimacy’ to his place in the sport.

“When he signs the contract or whatever, then we could talk about it,” Bader said. “I mean, Tyson Fury’s calling him out and all that. I assume he’s gonna go box. You know, once he signs with Bellator, we could kinda cross that bridge. But I’m looking to fight before that, so if it happens down the road, cool.

“He’s not signed, first off. I don’t think he’s gonna come here, but if he does, awesome. I think he’s one of the best heavyweights in the world and to get to go out there and beat him, and there’s no question like, ‘Okay, I’m legit,'” Bader added.

Bader’s comments came just moments after he added another successful title defense to his résumé. After victories over Valentin Moldavsky and Cheick Kongo in 2022, the American titleholder opened his account for this year with a third consecutive win since defeat in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

In the main event this past Saturday, Bader stopped the retiring Fedor Emelianenko with ground-and-pound inside one round.

Congratulations to @ryanbader on retaining the @BellatorMMA heavyweight title last night and much respect to him for handling Fedor's final fight with such grace and humility. A true champion and an amazing representative for both the sport and Bellator. #Bellator290 pic.twitter.com/uHozOBTgxw — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 5, 2023

