Ryan Spann ‘Doesn’t Know’ & ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Nikita Krylov’s Style Is

Ahead of UFC Vegas 70, light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann is solely focused on what he’s bringing to the Octagon, not his opponent Nikita Krylov.

With a newly crowned champion, a top contender whose health status remains uncertain, and a couple of recent title challengers seemingly in the UFC doghouse, it appears to be all to play for at 205 pounds.

Given that, this weekend’s headliner could prove to be an important one in the context of the title picture, with the #6-ranked Krylov sharing the cage with the #9-ranked Spann inside the Apex.

Heading into his 18th fight under the UFC banner and first main event, Krylov finds himself within touching distance of the top five. “The Miner” has risen the ranks courtesy of a pair of victories over Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir in the second half of 2022.

But despite being matched up with the perennial European contender for a crucial light heavyweight showdown, Spann is evidently none the wiser about Krylov’s style.

Spann On Krylov Threat: ‘I Don’t Care What He’s Gonna Do’

During his appearance at UFC Vegas 70 media day, Spann was asked how he reacted when Krylov’s name was placed on his table. For “Superman,” the fighter standing across from inside the Octagon is of no concern.

He also shared that sentiment when it comes to pre-fight preparation, admitting that he doesn’t know or care about Krylov’s style.

“(I had) the thoughts that I always have (when given an opponent). I don’t care,” Spann said. “He’s just the name that came up. Coach felt pretty good about it. It really don’t matter… I really haven’t thought about (what fight to expect from Krylov) to be honest. I really don’t care. There’s gonna be a lot of new YouTube comments saying, ‘Ryan ‘I don’t care’ Spann.’

“I don’t know his style. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I don’t care what he’s gonna try to do,” Spann continued. “I just know that if I have fun and I be calm, I’ll see everything.”

Come fight night, Spann will look to prove that he doesn’t require a detailed knowledge of his foe’s arsenal in order to have his hand raised. And when he’s in the cage, a finish can come from a myriad of options, be it the kind of shot he slept Dominick Reyes with last time out or the submission game that handed Ion Cuțelaba a defeat six months prior.

Krylov, though, will be out to show that he’s not a man to take lightly, something he remarked during his own pre-fight interaction with the media.

“It’s better for me. If he thinks I’m bad, it’s good for me. After the fight, we will see,” Krylov said.

Nikita Krylov can mix it up with the best of 'em 💥@KrylovUFC takes on Ryan Spann this Saturday in our #UFCVegas70 main event! pic.twitter.com/EsgnTZh0K3 — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2023

What do you make of Ryan Spann’s relaxed approach ahead of facing Nikita Krylov?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.