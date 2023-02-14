Sammy-Jo Luxton Signs with PFL, Focusing on Her Ground Game

Sammy-Jo Luxton has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The rising Muay Thai star (7-1) announced the news Tuesday morning at the PFL Europe Media Day event.

Luxton, 23, fights out of North Tawon, England. She recently joined Manchester Top Team and is eager to show the world what she’s capable of when she debuts in the PFL smart cage later this year. She wrote on social media:

Best kept secret – I’ve signed to PFL! @PFLMMA



I’ve made the switch to MMA and I have been grinding away at @McrTopTeam – I will be making my debut in the smartcage later this year.



Can’t wait to show the world what I’m made of👊🏻🤍 pic.twitter.com/PcC2N46TIB — Sammy-Jo Luxton (@sammyjoluxton1) February 14, 2023

Sammy-Jo Luxton’s Transition to MMA

During a conversation with VMTV at the latest PFL Europe media day, the ‘Ghetto Cinderella’ spoke about how her transition to MMA came together. She also revealed what she’s been focusing on in preparation for the big move.

“I ended up getting a phone call asking if I’d like to transition to MMA. It’s always been in the back of my mind, I’ve been [working on a] transition to boxing as of last year, so it was a change that I needed, and I grabbed it with both hands.” – Sammy-Jo Luxton

She admitted it’s all been a bit overwhelming, but “very exciting at the same time” and looks forward to seeing how far she can go in MMA. Since joining Manchester Top Team, she’s been prioritizing her ground game, focusing on Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling. She knows she can always come back to Muay Thai, likening it to riding a bike.

In addition to joining the PFL, Luxton makes her pro boxing debut later this month. She is scheduled to compete on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers card, which takes place Saturday, February 25 at the O2 Arena.