Scott Coker Gives Dillon Danis Ultimatum Regarding Bellator Future

Bellator President Scott Coker wants Dillon Danis to make a decision soon on whether or not he’s serious about fighting in MMA.

Coker and Bellator are set to kick things off in 2023 with Bellator 290 this weekend, featuring a heavyweight title rematch between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. It is billed as Emelianenko’s final fight in MMA after a legendary career.

Meanwhile, Coker and Bellator continue to deal with the uncertainty regarding Danis’ future with the promotion. He hasn’t fought since a win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 and has dealt with injuries, legal issues, and a withdrawal from a boxing match with KSI ever since.

Danis’ fighting return continues to be delayed, making it even more uncertain if he still intends on fighting in Bellator. He’s still under contract with Bellator, but Coker’s patience with him is running thin.

Scott Coker To Dillon Danis: Fight In Bellator Or Move On

During a recent pre-Bellator 290 media scrum, Coker discussed the latest surrounding Danis and a possible Bellator return.

“I talked to his management the other day and I keep asking, ‘What do you guys really want to do?'” Coker said of Danis. “I mean, really, it’s up to you guys. We can’t make you come fight, but we also have to have realistic expectations…

“Look, we are a fight company. You wanna fight, come fight. It’s that simple to me. You already have a contract in place, let’s pick a date, pick an opponent and let’s go. Or let’s move on.”

At the time of his Bellator debut in 2018, Danis was arguably one of the most intriguing prospects in the sport. His elite Jiu-Jitsu background made him a fighter to watch for what many felt would be years to come.

Coker has expressed disappointment in Danis’ controversies over the past few years, including his run-in with Nate Diaz at UFC 281. He also got kicked out of UFC 268 after a backstage altercation with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

If Danis wants to continue his MMA career, he appears to be running out of time doing it in Bellator.

All quotes from SportsKeeda