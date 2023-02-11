Sean Brady, Michel Pereira Squabble Over Bout Cancellation

Sean Brady fans are going to be disappointed, as the Philly native is out of his bout next month, against Michel Pereira.

Brady was looking to get back on track after suffering the first loss of his professional career, against Belal Muhammad in October. It was an uncharacteristically poor performance from the ultra-aggressive welterweight, getting stopped in the first round in what was Muhammad’s first finish in 7 fights, so it is safe to say that he was looking to wash the bad taste out of his mouth with a big win.

Sean Brady Suffers Injury

Unfortunately for Sean Brady, it seems that this string of bad luck is continuing for just a bit longer. Rumors began swirling online that he was going to be pulling out of his March 25th contest with Michel Pereira, after Pereira posted online to share how upset he was about hearing Brady was injured.

“I’m disgusted with Sean Brady, my fight with him was on March 25th, contract signed, he came and said he needed another month, I accepted and our fight was on April 15th, he came now again saying he was injured again, kkkkkkk then he moved me kkkkkk” Pereira wrote.

I'm disgusted with Sean Brady, my fight with him was on March 25th, contract signed, he came and said he needed another month, I accepted and our fight was on April 15th, he came now again saying he was injured again, kkkkkkk then he moved me kkkkkk @UFCBrasil @ufc @seanbradymma pic.twitter.com/f2rrTujLjF — Michel Pereira (@UfcPereira) February 11, 2023

It was not long before Brady confirmed that he was out of the bout, revealing that he had a groin injury that forced him to withdraw from the contest. Not only that, but he gave a firey response to the attitude he felt he was receiving from Pereira.

“Mother fucker you think I don’t want to fight too. I tore my groin, twice in the past 60 days. Looking forward to this fight don’t be disrespectful,” Brady replied.

Mother fucker you think I don’t want to fight too. I tore my groin, twice in the past 60 days. Looking forward to this fight don’t be disrespectful — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) February 11, 2023

Of course, Sean Brady must be unhappy to be forced out of this contest, given the fact that his paycheck is tied to whether or not he competes. It will be interesting to see what happens with Michel Pereira, as there has been no word of a replacement opponent at the time of writing.

