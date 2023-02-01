Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling, & Merab Dvalishvili Apparently Form New Fraternity

Step aside Duane Chapman, the new hunters are in town. Rather than a bounty, though, these lot are after Petr Yan…

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O’Malley have one thing in common, and that’s a green mark on their records that reads the name of “No Mercy.”

While the divisional king boasts that twice, once via disqualification in 2021 and then more convincingly on the scorecards a year later, “Sugar” recently joined the club with a narrow triumph over the Russian at UFC 280.

Now, a third contender is looking to secure his membership.

At UFC Vegas 71, set for The Theater at Virgin Hotels on March 11, Merab Dvalishvili will make his main event debut opposite Yan. Ahead of the contest, the Georgian has been mingling with the two individuals he’s looking to join in a month’s time.

On Twitter, Dvalishvili shared a video of him and teammate Sterling interacting with O’Malley at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. In the caption, “The Machine” pitched a new fraternity featuring the three bantamweight elites.

“We’re getting lunch together @SugaSeanMMA @funkmasterMMA #petryanhunters”

In the clip, O’Malley can be heard enquiring about both men’s weight before wishing Dvallishvili luck ahead of his crucial showdown with Yan.

Sterling & O’Malley Are On A Collision Course

Although champion Sterling and No.1-ranked contender O’Malley appeared cordial in the clip posted by Dvalishvili, they may soon be preparing to collide inside the Octagon.

While “Funk Master” secured the gold and an opening defense at the expense of Yan, “Sugar” ascended to the spot below Sterling on the bantamweight ladder courtesy of his upset victory over the Russian last October.

Many initially expected O’Malley’s win to be enough to book a date in the cage opposite Sterling, who added a second defense to his résumé the same night by finishing former two-time champ TJ Dillashaw.

But the returning presence of Henry Cejudo has halted that for the time being. “Triple C” has appeared to be set as Sterling’s next challenger since late last year, but an apparent bicep injury to the reigning king has delayed any official confirmation.

Meanwhile, O’Malley has expressed interest in facing the victor later this year, but has also put his hand up for an interim title showdown with Cejudo should Sterling’s spell on the sidelines be longer than anticipated.

I’ll be ready — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 26, 2023

Either way, given both men’s status in the division, it appears that a bout between O’Malley and Sterling is likely to take place down the line.

While it would currently mark a battle between the only two fighters to have emerged victorious over Yan, one fast-rising Georgian will look to change that come March 11.

Will Merab Dvalishvili become the latest to successfully ‘hunt’ Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 71?