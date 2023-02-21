Sean O’Malley Offers His Idea To Fix MMA Judging

Sean O’Malley has a strong opinion on how the judging problems in MMA can be solved.

Judging has become a hot topic in the world of MMA recently, especially as it relates to O’Malley, with Suga’ Sean earning a controversial decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Aside from that contest, there was the more recent example of Paddy Pimblett beating Jared Gordon, leading to an investigation into one of the judges and causing something of an uproar among fans.

Sean O’Malley Has A Solution

There have been a few solutions thrown around as ideas to potentially fix the clearly flawed judging system. Now, Sean O’Malley throws his idea out there as well, which is a bit of a combination of existing ideas.

Speaking in an episode of Bromalley, the discussion of judging came up when O’Malley was discussing the differences between his controversial win and Pimblett’s win. Here, Suga’ Sean offered an option that he thinks would help prevent these kinds of issues from occurring when fights go to the judges.

“A lot of people are saying add two more, at least have five judges would help a lot. I’m saying that would help a lot, and the caliber of judges. There is some good judges out there. Whoever scored my fight (with Yan), they’re good judges. I’m not even being biased, technically they are good judges. If you look at the fight, I did win, so they got it right.”

At the end of the day, there is a certain level of blame on the athletic commissions for appointing judges with questionable track records. Having very little in the way of apparent accountability, they are also at the mercy of the quality of people who apply for these kinds of positions.

Judging is a thankless job, but it is hard to argue that changes are needed, and Sean O’Malley offers just as reasonable of a solution as anyone else’s.

