Sean O’Malley Hoping To Improve Mic Skills After Last Fight

Sean O’Malley is hoping that his microphone skills will be the next major development made to advance his fighting career.

“Sugar” last fought when he defeated former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on the main card of UFC 280 last October. The victory was easily the most significant of O’Malley’s career, and the 28-year-old is now firmly in the bantamweight title conversation while the division waits for titleholder Aljamain Sterling to book his next matchup.

O’Malley recently had the Nelk Boys on his podcast the TimboSugarShow, and the bantamweight fighter was asked if he intends to talk more in an effort to emulate the promotional skills of a fighter like Conor McGregor. “Sugar” indicated that it’s something he’s considered, but he wants that development to come about organically.

“I feel like it’s gonna happen,” O’Malley answered. “I feel like I’m just now getting to the point where I’m gonna be on the big press conferences. Like I’ve done a little bit, but never the headline one. I feel like it’ll come. I don’t wanna force anything.”

“I Had Some Good Ideas”

O’Malley went on to admit that part of his hesitance to talk more was due to his previous opponents, but he also teased some potential ideas he might like to use in the future.

O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision at UFC 280. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Petr didn’t speak English, Raulian Paiva didn’t really speak English…I had some good ideas, and [Yan] was just a learning lesson. I just – ‘Cause I was kinda waiting for the right question, but I need to just fucking grab – get asked a question, ignore it, get on the mic and say something funny. ‘Cause I was gonna say – I almost wanna save it…I’ll save it, it’s a good one.”

The 28-year-old is now ranked as the UFC’s #1 bantamweight contender after his win over Yan, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he’ll be getting the next title shot in his weight class.

Sterling is currently healing a bicep injury after defending his title against former champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. The UFC had previously targeted a matchup with the returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 for Sterling’s next title defense, but apparently the promotion is now hoping the two will meet at UFC 287 in April.

What do think of O’Malley’s comments regarding how he plans to approach his future opportunities with a microphone?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.