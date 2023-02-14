Sean O’Malley Shares Candid Take On Islam Makhachev Cheating Allegations

Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the recent allegations by Dan Hooker and others that Islam Makhachev cheated ahead of UFC 284.

Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski in a five-round instant classic at UFC 284 last weekend. He controlled Volkanovski on the ground for a majority of the grappling exchanges and used timely striking to squeak out a decision win.

Despite the victory, Makhachev didn’t gain ground in the pound-for-pound rankings, as Volkanovski retained the top spot.

After the fight, Hooker claimed that Makhachev intentionally cheated by using an IV to rehydrate after a tough weight cut on Friday. Makhachev made weight successfully but looked visibly drained on the scales.

Makhachev and his team have denied the allegations, although this narrative could fuel the fire for an immediate rematch.

Hooker’s claims are under investigation, and O’Malley feels judgment should be saved until the investigation’s conclusion. However, he feels Makhachev’s alleged actions could’ve given him a boost during the fight.

Sean O’Malley: IV Could’ve Given Islam Makhachev An Advantage

During a recent episode of the BROMALLEY podcast, O’Malley gave his thoughts on Hooker’s allegations against Makhachev.

“It’s so stupid that it’s illegal, but you’re not allowed to rehydrate that way,” O’Malley said. “They’re trying to make it so you don’t want to cut as much…you should be able to…if I’m Dan Hooker, I wouldn’t just make that up. That IV could’ve very well helped him not get finished. That very well could’ve given him an extra boost, for sure.

“I feel like nothing’s gonna happen unless they have evidence that he did it. If there’s a picture, video…you have to have physical evidence for that I’d assume.”

O’Malley, despite his large frame for the 135lb division, has never dealt with weight-cutting issues. He most recently defeated former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 and could earn a title shot for his next outing.

Makhachev and Volkanovski could potentially square off for a second time later this year. Both teams seem interested in running it back, although plans haven’t been announced by the UFC.

For the first time in his career, Makhachev’s integrity has come into question. But, O’Malley feels IVs should be allowed for fighters despite the policy banning them.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.