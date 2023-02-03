Sean O’Malley: Luke Rockhold Fight Would Be Harder For Jake Paul Than Anderson Silva Was

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes that Luke Rockhold would provide a stiffer test for Jake Paul than his fellow former middleweight champion Anderson Silva did.

Three years on from a victory over British YouTuber AnEsonGib, Paul’s presence in combat sports is as high as ever. “The Problem Child” has had his hand raised a further five times, with four of those wins coming over prominent mixed martial arts veterans.

After knocking out former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren, Paul subsequently recorded a pair of successes opposite Tyron Woodley, the second of which left the former UFC welterweight king out cold on the canvas.

While he’d hoped to further legitimize his career in the ring by adding the name of a recognized professional to his record, withdrawals from Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. left the 25-year-old standing opposite a legend of the Octagon last October.

And in what most branded his toughest challenge to date, Paul outpointed Silva across eight rounds, even knocking down the man widely considered the greatest MMA striker of all time.

.@jakepaul sends Silva to the canvas in the final round 😮#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/mO6Tdw4wy1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022

While Paul’s doubters looked to use Silva’s age as a way to detract from the result, the Cleveland native certainly earned respect from many in the MMA community for the result.

Although the Brazilian had exited the UFC following a losing skid in 2020, he’d somewhat reinvented himself in the ring. As well as knocking out fellow former UFC champ Tito Ortiz, “The Spider” defeated former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr.

But despite Silva’s credentials and relatively recent success in between the ropes, O’Malley thinks the latest veteran to call out Paul would mark a bigger scalp on his blossoming boxing résumé.

O’Malley On Rockhold/Paul: “He Probably Hits Harder Than Silva”

Last month, it was confirmed that former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has been released from his UFC contract.

The 38-year-old had initially retired following his loss to Paulo Costa last August but has stepped up talk of a combat sports comeback. And following confirmation of his free agency, Rockhold claimed to have been let go in order to “hunt” Paul.

During the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley assessed Rockhold’s pursuit of “The Problem Child,” concluding that the Californian would represent a tougher bout for Paul than his most recent opponent.

“What does Luke walk around at? He seems massive… Probably a little bit bigger than Jake,” O’Malley said. “Luke probably definitely hits harder (than Silva). Probably quicker at this age. I think he’s definitely a harder fight for Jake than Anderson. But goddamnit would I love to see Jake f*cking flat-line Lucas.”

Before any talk of Rockhold vs. Paul coming to fruition, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will have his hands full with his first pro-boxer opponent. On February 26, Paul is set to finally throw down with British pugilist Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of the WBC heavyweight king.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 will be revealed. @JakePaul and @TommyTNTFury finally meet in Saudi Arabia February 26 on @ESPNPlus PPV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D3louovKkM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 27, 2023

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Would Luke Rockhold provide a tougher test for Jake Paul than Anderson Silva did?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.