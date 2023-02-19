Sean O’Malley Names X Factor For Return Of Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley has identified a factor that might influence how well Conor McGregor performs when he finally returns to the cage.

The 28-year-old is currently the UFC’s #1-ranked bantamweight contender following his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The split decision victory caused no small amount of controversy, but regardless of the scorecards O’Malley quite clearly proved that he belongs with the top fighters in his weight class.

O’Malley likely deserves a shot at the title after beating Yan, but the bantamweight division is in somewhat of a holding pattern at the moment while Aljamain Sterling rehabs an injury to his bicep.

“Funk Master” successfully defended his bantamweight belt for the second time when he defeated T.J. Dillashaw at the same event where O’Malley bested Yan, and a matchup with the returning Henry Cejudo has been targeted by the UFC as the 33-year-old’s next fight.

“He’s Been Sauced Up Too”

“Sugar” recently indicated that the potential return of McGregor was his most anticipated fight of the year, but on his podcast the TimboSugarShow the 28-year-old also expressed some concerns about how prepared the Irishman might be to fight again.

McGregor hasn’t competed since suffering a leg injury in his last fight at UFC 264. (Associated Press)

“He’s been sauced up too, he wasn’t even in the USADA pool,” O’Malley said. “So it doesn’t matter what he’s taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months. But imagine being on that shit, feeling so fucking good, training. You fucking train, you do your shit, you can just train, and train, and train. And then you have to get off that to make sure you pass all the tests. And then you’re not feeling like training as much.”

McGregor’s last win came when he stopped Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246, but after that the 34-year-old was beaten twice by Dustin Poirier. His most recent loss to “The Diamond” was particularly devastating, as it ended when McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round.

It was recently announced that McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as coaches for the next season of the UFC’s reality show The Ultimate Fighter, with both men expected to fight following the conclusion of the show. “The Notorious” appears to have been recovering from his leg injury quite well, but comments made by the Irishman about his recovery process indicate that there may be some delays in his return to the USADA testing pool.

What do you think of O’Malley’s thoughts on McGregor potentially having issues after reentering the USADA testing pool?

