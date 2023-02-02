Sean O’Malley Provides Theory On Aljamain Sterling’s Injury

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has some questions about the extent of Aljamain Sterling‘s bicep injury.

Sterling’s timeline for a 2023 return is uncertain as he’s suffering from a partially torn bicep. He was originally expected to face Henry Cejudo on one of the upcoming pay-per-views, but that plan is in flux at the time of this writing.

Sterling originally hinted at taking time off and letting some of the top contenders, including O’Malley and Cejudo, battle one another for a title shot. O’Malley offered to fight Cejudo for an interim title amidst Sterling’s ongoing hiatus.

While O’Malley isn’t questioning that Sterling is hurt, he feels the severity of the injury is a question mark.

Sean O’Malley: Aljamain Sterling Using Injury To Avoid Contenders

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch, weighed in on Sterling’s status.

“Aljo [Sterling] was in the cage holding [Muay] Thai pads for Merab. And Thai pads are the worst. Someone kicks you powerfully, it just jams your bicep tendons and everything,” Welch said. “It cannot be that bad if you’re holding pads.”

O’Malley then explained his theory behind Sterling’s injury.

“I wonder if he’s using that to kind of just be able to chill, like, ‘I’m injured, I’m injured.’ So everyone can’t expect him to fight then,” O’Malley said.

As of this writing, Sterling vs. Cejudo is targeted for UFC 287 on April 8th. However, it’s unclear where negotiations stand, and the UFC hasn’t made any announcement about the targeted fight.

O’Malley earned the No. 1 contender spot by defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280. As for Sterling, he last defended the title on that same card against TJ Dillashaw.

The UFC bantamweight title picture remains uncertain, and O’Malley feels Sterling might be intentionally delaying his next defense.

