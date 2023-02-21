Sean O’Malley Reflects On His Position: ‘This Is What I Wanted Since The Start’

It seems that the position UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has found himself in on MMA’s biggest stage only recently hit him.

Currently, O’Malley sits as the #1-ranked contender at 135 pounds, a feat he’s achieved through an 8-1-1 record inside the Octagon. After cementing himself as a future star with a memorable knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, “Sugar” is finally within touching distance of the top step.

The 28-year-old secured his most notable victory last time out, narrowly outpointing former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October. Although the result appeared to leave O’Malley next in line for a shot at Aljamain Sterling’s gold, the return of Henry Cejudo has put a halt to that for the time being.

Nevertheless, O’Malley has entered the new year believing that a title shot is all but guaranteed for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And having reached that point, as well as building stardom outside the cage, “Sugar” has taken time to reflect on his rise to the top.

O’Malley Hit By Feeling Of Accomplishment

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley recalled a light training session he completed the day before, during which the magnitude of his UFC status began to sink in.

As he’s risen the ranks in the sport’s premier promotion, “Sugar” has made his admiration for former two-division champion Conor McGregor known, noting his desire to replicate the Irishman’s success and prominence.

Now, as he potentially approaches his first championship fight and continues to enhance his stock beyond the steel surroundings of the Octagon, O’Malley has acknowledged that the position he predicted he’d reach at the start of his career is almost here.

“I was shadowboxing in the garage yesterday. I was doing like, a zone two, 45-minute workout. 30 of the minutes I was just kinda shadowboxing, pretty light pace,” O’Malley recalled. “I was like, ‘Holy sh*t,’ it kind of almost just hit me. I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m in this position where I am fighting for the belt next fight.’ I don’t really know who it’s gonna be, but it’s that time.

“I’m 28, the skills are there, the opportunity’s there. This is what I wanted since I started fighting. It was getting to that spot, seeing Conor, big fights, or (Jon) Jones,” O’Malley continued. “Like, ‘Damn,’ having a feeling of wanting to be in that position. I was shadowboxing and I’m like, ‘Damn, it’s here.'”

While Sterling and Cejudo are yet to have their matchup officially confirmed, O’Malley has appeared content to remain on the sidelines and meet the victor. A recent social media post from “Sugar” implied that remains the case in spite of the next title fight in his division not being expected to take place until UFC 288 in May.

Patient and Improving — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) February 20, 2023

At the age of 28, and having accelerated his surge to contention with his much-debated victory over Yan in 2022, O’Malley appears to be in no rush when it comes to securing his place on the bantamweight throne.

Do you think Sean O’Malley has what it takes to become the UFC bantamweight champion?

