Sean O’Malley Unsure On Backup Role For UFC 288

Sean O’Malley is ready for his title shot, but he isn’t sold on the idea of serving as the backup fighter for the bantamweight title fight at UFC 288.

The 28-year-old last fought at UFC 280 when he scored an upset victory over former Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. “Sugar” earned a considerable amount of respect from fans with his gutsy performance against the Russian, and he’s now ranked as the UFC’s #1 bantamweight contender.

O’Malley’s candidacy for a title shot might appear clear cut on paper, but the return of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo means he’ll have to wait until “The Messenger” challenges Aljamain Sterling. The 28-year-old is happy to wait for his chance at UFC gold, but he also mentioned on The BroMalley Show that he’s considered the possibility of serving as the backup fighter for the UFC 288 main event.

“Do I wanna be backup fighter? I could be technically if I wanted to be, for this amount of money,” O’Malley claimed. “Do I need that amount of money? Not really…Weight cuts are hard dude. They’re very hard. I mean, I’m almost thinking right now – we’re so far out, it’s still tricky to say – I might just do a full fight camp, pretty much. Spar, diet, get to fight week and then decide. You know what I mean?”

O’Malley Wary Of Losing Opportunity At UFC 288

The UFC has taken to having backup fighters prepared as insurance for title fights, but unfortunately that system is reliant on the backup fighter successfully making weight.

The title fight between Sterling and Cejudo has already been delayed once, as it was originally rumored for UFC 285 before “Funk Master” announced he’d need more time to rehab a bicep injury. Even if he’s not especially keen on putting his body through a weight cut, O’Malley might still be interested in preparing for UFC 288 if the money is right.

“I would be so sad dude, if two days out my weight’s not low enough to make weight. And then they say, ‘Hey, you know Henry [can’t fight]’…But I’m also like if it’s fight week, if they get that far. ‘Cause it’s not gonna hurt me to do camp. I don’t like getting hit in the head outside – you know, when I don’t need to. But I do a pretty good job in sparring taking care of myself. And I don’t think it would hurt me to get five rounds, you know? Get used to sparring five fives.

“So it’s almost like a fight camp. But I’m also like if I’m in shape, ready to go, all the way done, dieted down, I’m on weight for fight week, should I just bust out the fuckin’ – I don’t know if it’s negotiable, the price on being a backup fighter. If not I probably won’t, if it is I might depending on if the price comes up. Because cutting weight is very hard on your body. If you’ve never done it, you can say ‘Oh yeah that looks hard.’ But if you’ve never done it, you don’t understand. It’s not something you wanna do even for a certain amount of money if you’re not gonna fight at the end of it.”

Sterling last defended his bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 285 when he stopped an injured T.J. Dillashaw in the second round. Cejudo successfully defended both the bantamweight and flyweight titles during one of the most impressive runs in UFC history, but the 36-year-old announced his retirement after defeating Dominick Cruz in 2020 and hasn’t fought since then.

