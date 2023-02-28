Sergei Pavlovich Tabbed As Backup To UFC 285 Main Event

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich will weigh in as the backup fighter to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Pavlovich’s backup status. UFC President Dana White hinted on Saturday that there would be a backup fighter at UFC 285.

Pavlovich has earned five straight knockout wins, including most recently against Tai Tuivasa last December. He also finished the likes of Derrick Lewis and Shamil Abdurakhimov on his way up the heavyweight rankings.

If anything happens before fight night to either Jones or Gane, who will fight for the vacant heavyweight title, Pavlovich will be ready to step up.

Pavlovich will face Curtis Blaydes in his next formally scheduled fight at an April UFC Fight Night. Blaydes is coming off of an injury stoppage win over Tom Aspinall in his last fight.

Jones returns after a three-year hiatus from competition. As for Gane, he’s getting a second shot at the UFC heavyweight title after losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

Ngannou’s stripping of the heavyweight belt and parting of ways with the UFC opened up the heavyweight title conversation. Pavlovich, with a win over Blaydes later this year, could be the next title challenger.

Pavlovich has bounced back in a big way after losing his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem in Nov. 2018. Before signing with the UFC, he was the Fight Nights Global heavyweight champion.

