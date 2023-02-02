Shane Burgos & Marlon Moraes Feature As PFL Announces First Three Season Headliners

Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes are among the names set to feature in the headline spotlight for the first three events of this year’s Professional Fighters League (PFL) season.

On Thursday, the organization announced the dates and venue for its season opener, as well as two subsequent events. PFL 1 (April 1), PFL 2 (April 7), and PFL 3 (April 14) will all go down from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The organization, which utilizes a unique season and playoff format en route to $1 million prize checks for the victor in each weight class, announced the news with promotional video on Twitter.

In addition to dates and a location, the main and co-main events have also been set for the three confirmed cards.

As well as six returning champions from the 2022 season, some first-time competitors have their opening bouts set, including the newest addition to the heavyweight roster.

Burgos/Moraes/De Castro Secure Headline Spots

Last year, many prominent UFC names made the switch from the Octagon to the PFL SmartCage. A number of them now have their first season bouts penned in.

That includes former WSOF champion and UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes, who will headline PFL 1 opposite the promotion’s 2022 featherweight king Brendan Loughnane.

While the Brit secured glory at the PFL World Championship last November, Moraes made an unsuccessful debut, suffering a knockout at the hands of Sheymon Moraes late in a fight he’d largely controlled.

In the co-main event of the card, set to air on ESPN, veteran light heavyweight Thiago Santos will compete under the PFL banner for the first time since departing the UFC following consecutive losses to Magomed Ankalaev and now-champ Jamahal Hill. “Marreta” will open his PFL account against 2022 light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson.

The PFL’s second regular season card, slated to air on ESPN2, will see another former UFC fighter in action, as heavyweight Yorgan De Castro makes his arrival. The Cape Verde native, who last competed in Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s Eagle FC, will meet last year’s champ Ante Delija in the PFL 2 main event.

The co-headliner will see Larissa Pacheco return to the cage for the first time since shocking the world late last year. The Brazilian handed Kayla Harrison her first professional defeat, securing the women’s lightweight championshiop in the process. She’ll face former Bellator titleholder Julia Budd in the new women’s featherweight class.

Image: Cooper Neill/PFL MMA

The third card will see former ranked UFC featherweight Shane Burgos appear in the SmartCage for the first time. “Hurricane” is set to challenge 2022 lightweight champ Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the main event of PFL 3, also set for ESPN2.

The co-main event of the third and final announced PFL card will see last season’s welterweight victor Sadibou Sy begin his conquest for two-time status against Jarrah Al-Silawi, who went 2-1 under the PFL banner in 2022.

Which of these confirmed PFL regular seasons fights are you most looking forward to?