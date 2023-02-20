Shavkat Rakhmonov Gives His Prediction For Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman 3

Rising UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has given his take on the upcoming title fight in his division, which will see champion Leon Edwards face Kamaru Usman for the third time.

Having provided one of the most memorable Octagon moments of 2022, upsetting the odds by knocking Usman out and leaving the cage with gold in his possession at UFC 278, Edwards will look to defend the title for the first time in his own backyard.

After having the belt wrapped around his waist in Salt Lake City, “Rocky” will compete close to home when he welcomes Usman to England’s capital for the UFC 286 pay-per-view next month.

Ahead of the contest, predictions and opinions on the pair’s upcoming third fight have varied. While the likes of Jack Della Maddalena have suggested that Usman’s time at the top is over, others have backed “The Nigerian Nightmare” to repeat the strong performance he put in across four rounds prior to his knockout loss last August.

The latest to give their view is perhaps the division’s hottest prospect, who can see the welterweight title changing hands once again.

Rakhmonov Names What Will Decide Usman/Edwards

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Shavkat Rakhmonov assessed the upcoming trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, which comes with their head-to-head series tied at one win apiece.

Like many, including Justin Gaethje, the #10-ranked welterweight leant heavily on how the 2022 rematch played out prior to the fight-ending head kick when predicting how the latest instalment of the rivalry will go down.

According to Rakhmonov, who trains at Usman’s former gym, Kill Cliff FC in Florida, the result will rely on how well Edwards can defend takedowns inside The O2.

“I believe Kamaru is the favorite in this one,” Rakhmonov said. “According to the last fight, he was winning the majority of this fight. It’s really going to depend on Leon, if he’s going to defend the takedowns better this time. If not, then I think Kamaru is going to win.”

Early into the UFC 278 headliner, Edwards found success himself in the grappling department, becoming the first to officially take “The Nigerian Nightmare” down inside the Octagon.

While he was unable to replicate that feat in the following three rounds, “Rocky” has made note of the effect that the high altitude had in Salt Lake City. With that in mind, he’s appeared confident in his ability to stifle the former champ’s efforts come fight night on March 18.

