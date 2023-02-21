Sidney Outlaw Tests Positive For Banned Substances, Out Of LW Grand Prix

Bellator lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw has been suspended for six months after testing positive for prohibited substances.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was among the first to report the news of Outlaw’s positive test. Bellator officials also announced that Brent Primus will replace Outlaw in the upcoming tournament.

The Mohegan commission found that Outlaw tested positive for ostarine and two other undisclosed substances during a recent out-of-competition test. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) and is considered a performance enhancer.

Outlaw was supposed to face Mansour Barnaoui in the opening round of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix on May 12th. After the news of his suspension, Primus will step in to face Barnaoui in Paris.

Sidney Outlaw Replaced By Brent Primus In Bellator Grand Prix

Outlaw was supposed to face Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire for the lightweight belt at Bellator 283 last July. Freire withdrew from the fight just weeks before the event, and Outlaw ended up fighting and losing to Tofiq Musayev.

Before the loss to Musayev, Outlaw earned back-to-back wins over Myles Jury and Adam Piccolotti. He surged into the lightweight title picture after a nine-fight win streak between 2016 and 2019.

Primus, who was extremely vocal about his displeasure with being left out of the tournament, will now get his chance to fight. The former Bellator lightweight champion last fought against Alexander Shabliy last June, losing via second-round TKO.

Outlaw’s suspension is for six months minimum and is conditional on the results of future drug tests. He doesn’t have a significant history of using performance-enhancing drugs during his MMA career.

