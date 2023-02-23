Sonnen Criticizes Conor McGregor’s “Leadership” After “Drunk” Video Outside TUF House

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has reacted to a recent video showing Conor McGregor exiting the TUF house in Las Vegas.

Currently, the former two-division champion is in Nevada to film this year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor, who’s previously featured on the show in a coaching capacity, will once again be mentoring a team of UFC hopefuls.

While he went against bantamweight veteran Uriah Faber the first time around, the Irishman is going toe-to-toe with fellow lightweight Michael Chandler this time, with the pair expected to share the Octagon at the show’s culmination.

But while 2023 is the year McGregor looks to make a successful comeback to the sport following a pair of tough defeats and a leg break in 2021, it doesn’t seem like he’s doing so without having some fun.

In a video that’s appeared online, McGregor can be seen recording himself outside of the TUF house, where the contestants live together throughout the season’s filming. The Irish star’s mannerisms and remarks have led many to believe he was intoxicated.

And his fellow former UFC champ Sonnen recently suggested as much, and also directed some criticism the way of McGregor for how he’s handling himself in the leadership role.

Sonnen On McGregor Clip: ‘Mixing Sport With Substance Abuse Is Weird’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Sonnen reacted to McGregor’s video, asking for the fans’ thought on the Irishman’s antics.

In Sonnen’s eyes, the behaviour isn’t what he’d expect of someone operating in a mentorship role, with a number of aspiring UFC athletes looking to him for advice and guidance.

“Drunk Conor McGregor at the TUF house, video slipped out… He’s leaving the TUF house, stumbling out drunk,” Sonnen said. “Getting drunk appears to make Conor really weird. But what do you guys think about that? Does a drunk Conor McGregor stumbling around the TUF set interest you? … I’ve never felt that they go hand in hand… Co-mingling sport with some kind of substance abuse, I just think is weird.

“I do remember the first time I saw (Michael Jordan) with a cigar in his mouth… I was disgusted. I was just a little boy… It was so contrarian to what I had been told an athlete does,” Sonnen continued.

“If you’re gonna be drunk Conor, you shouldn’t be drunk Conor in a mentor position over at the TUF house. They don’t need to see you that way… What part of that do we see as mentorship? What part do we start to judge Conor and say, ‘Okay, you’re not taking this serious,’ … Leadership 101 is not, ‘I come over, put the troops in a tough situation, then hit the door and go to a good one myself.'”

Nevertheless, McGregor is rarely one to tone himself down, something his first stint as a TUF coach demonstrated.

And should the recent video be a taster for what’s to come, fans may well be witnessing the most unhinged McGregor to date when the 31st TUF season premieres on May 30.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) & Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) to coach 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 31'



Season premieres May 30 at 10p ET on ESPN



Episodes available to stream on @ESPNPlus following their network debut



More: https://t.co/AwtR4LnLu9 | #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/2qheKIDiTU — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 7, 2023

