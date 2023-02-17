Sonnen Praises Israel Adesanya’s Handling Of “Underhanded” Francis Ngannou Question

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has praised Israel Adesanya for how he approached a question about Francis Ngannou during a recent media scrum.

This time last year, Adesanya stood alongside Ngannou and welterweight star Kamaru Usman as one of three reigning kings in the UFC. While all three are now without gold in their possession, only two will be looking to change that inside the Octagon this year.

While Adesanya prepares to challenge Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April, Usman will be looking for similar redemption a month prior when he meets Leon Edwards in England. Ngannou, though, is looking for options away from MMA’s biggest stage.

“The Predator” entered unrestricted free agency in January after his lengthy contractual dispute with the UFC concluded without an agreement. In the aftermath, Ngannou named the promotion’s unwillingness to budge on a number of demands designed to aid his fellow fighters as a main hurdle that couldn’t be jumped.

Opinions on the matter have been widespread since, and the latest to give theirs was “The Last Stylebender,” who was asked about Ngannou’s departure during an interaction with the media at UFC 284 this past weekend.

Israel Adesanya tells me backstage at #UFC284 that he thinks Francis Ngannou was right in his decision to leave UFC and all his demands were fair. Wants to see change in how UFC fighters are treated. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) February 12, 2023

According to one former fighter-turned-analyst, Adesanya handled the tough position he was put in excellently.

Sonnen “Didn’t Like” Ngannou Question Directed At Adesanya

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen reacted to Israel Adesanya’s comments whilst speaking to reporters backstage at the RAC Arena in Perth.

“The American Gangster” credited Adesanya for showing support for his fellow African native, but for also avoiding negative remarks about the promotion. Nonetheless, Sonnen still accused the reporter of “underhanded” tactics by posing the query in the first place.

“Somebody asked him about Francis Ngannou. Now, that’s underhanded,” Sonnen said. “They knew that was going to be controversial by Adesanya. They knew of the relationship, and they knew that it was a deeper relationship than just same sport, co-workers, superficial, that it had ties back to (Africa). There was a lot on asking him this question, in all fairness.

“Adesanya handled this beautifully. And he stuck up for his guy, you bet he did. He said he didn’t do anything diva-esque, said he asked for some little things, things that probably should have already been taken care of anyway,” Sonnen continued. “He didn’t put down the company, he stood up for his guy. He didn’t answer the question, he handled the question. It was excellent… I didn’t like that he got put in that position.”

While the most publicized element of Ngannou’s failed negotiations with the UFC has certainly been his desire to box, which has remained the largest talking point as his period in free agency continues, “The Predator” has also become a firm campaigner for improving the conditions fighters are tied to in UFC contracts.

Soon after the MMA leader confirmed his exit, Ngannou named calls for health insurance and a fighter advocate in board meetings as two terms the organization refused to consider.

Appreciate all of your support during this time. Full reaction to my UFC departure is live on my YouTube channelhttps://t.co/2M4TGbjUi6 pic.twitter.com/RBZvzWNxAh — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 18, 2023

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on how Israel Adesanya addressed Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.