Sonnen Questions Why Francis Ngannou Would Want An MMA Fight With Deontay Wilder

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has questioned Francis Ngannou’s willingness to fight boxing heavyweight Deontay Wilder in mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, Ngannou left his reign as heavyweight king on MMA’s biggest stage behind after the UFC failed to accommodate his demands. With that, “The Predator” finds himself in free agency with the ability to pursue whichever avenue he so pleases.

Judging by his remarks prior to his UFC departure and since, it appears that a venture into boxing is the most likely scenario for the Cameroonian, who dreamt of success in the ring well before finding prominence in the cage.

And while a matchup with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has been the most discussed, “The Gypsy King” doesn’t represent the only option. As well as Derek Chisora staking his claim for the spot opposite Ngannou and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn naming Anthony Joshua as an option, former titleholder Wilder has given his pitch.

Unique to other callouts, “The Bronze Bomber” has proposed a two-fight series consisting of one boxing match and an MMA contest. Having seen the offer, Ngannou responded in kind on social media.

Welcome to the free world @BronzeBomber. I hope you are a man of your word. See you soon 💨💨💨 #NgannouWilder https://t.co/eYmDbRK2Ug — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 17, 2023

In his response, Ngannou noted that he hopes Wilder is a ‘man of his word’. Having perceived that to be regarding the offer of an MMA scrap, former fighter-turned-analyst Sonnen has given a firm take on the former UFC star’s desire to share a cage with Wilder.

Sonnen Asks Ngannou: ‘Do You Need To Beat Wilder In Something That Bad?’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen assessed the recent back and forth between Ngannou and Wilder, both of whom find themselves testing the waters of free agency.

On the topic, Sonnen has already gotten on the wrong side of Wilder after he branded the heavyweight pugilist a “coward” for proposing the boxing match come first. Now, “The American Gangster” has directed his aim at Ngannou.

After making note of Ngannou’s response, Sonnen questioned why the Cameroonian knockout artist would possibly entertain the prospect of welcoming Wilder to his sport, asking if a victory in any form is that vital.

“Wilder versus Ngannou, they’ve apparently agreed to box… to box and fight,” Sonnen said. “(Wilder) offered to box and (fight in) MMA with Francis Ngannou… Ngannou comes out, accepts the challenge, and tells Wilder, ‘I hope you’re a man of your word.’ … (I interpret) he’s meaning to say, ‘I will come and box you, will you come and do MMA with me?’

“They’re making this argument to nobody. There’s no audience that wants to see it. There’s no venue put on hold. There’s no insurance policy. This is not a real thing,” Sonnen continued. “What are we doing here? Am I (Ngannou) just trying to beat you? … Can it be in anything? Why don’t we just go throw daggers? Why don’t we just shoot bow and arrows?”

Sonnen went on to provide further context to his confusion, insisting that he would never agree to face someone like Wilder in MMA knowing the buildup would lead to an inevitable and comfortable victory.

With that in mind, Sonnen suggested that Ngannou’s opposite mindset is “weird.”

“I would do a lot of things with Deontay Wilder, but fight him in MMA isn’t one of them,” Sonnen stated. “I’m just not that guy…. You’re gonna pay me a whole bunch of money, you’re gonna fill up an arena, people are gonna be chanting my name… to walk into an environment that I will for sure win? I’m not that guy. That doesn’t interest me.

“So it’s a little bit weird…. For what? I gotta beat you at something so bad that I would rig the deck, I would take what I am the best in the world at and what you have never done before, just so that I can beat you? And for who? Who do I show off for? Who do I brag for?” Sonnen added. “You see where this gets weird? … What do you do when it’s over? If you’re Francis Ngannou, and there’s Deontay Wilder — he’s a mess, he’s a bloody mess… What are you doing? Are you on the shoulder of your cornerman pumping your fists up in the air? What happens then?”

Interestingly, Fury’s offer to Ngannou also came with some stipulations designed to level the playing field, with the Brit posing a mixed-rules contest to be fought under Queensberry rules inside a cage.

While no boxing venture or post-UFC matchup is official for Ngannou as of now, it stands to reason that a showdown with one of the top heavyweight pugilists is likely, and seemingly not in a conventional manner.

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s take on the possibility of Francis Ngannou facing Deontay Wilder in MMA?

