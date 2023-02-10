Chael Sonnen: Yair Rodríguez/Josh Emmett Have “Botched” Their Title Fight

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has criticized the promotional skills of both Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett ahead of their fight this weekend.

The MMA leader is currently in Perth for its first Australia-held card since pre-pandemic in 2019. With it, the promotion is bringing a number of stars and intriguing matchups, including two championship fights at the top of the card.

While featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will challenge for two-division glory in the main event against lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a pair of contenders will compete for interim gold in his normal division beforehand.

Looking to take one step closer to the throne at 145 pounds this weekend will be powerhouse Emmett and dynamic striker Rodríguez.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, one common discussion has surrounded the promotion for the event — or lack thereof in the eyes of many.

The focus in that regard has largely surrounded the champion vs. champion superfight. However, Sonnen has pointed to the two title challengers set to make the walk in the co-main event as guilty of falling short when it comes to selling their fight.

Sonnen: ‘Rodríguez & Emmett Suck At Promoting’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen gave a scathing assessment of Rodríguez and Emmett’s pre-fight media efforts.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger, who became renowned for his trash talk and work on the microphone during his career, suggested that “El Pantera” and his American opponent have “botched” their matchup.

“Josh Emmett versus Yair Rodríguez is very, very interesting. (But) I realize that they haven’t told anybody they’re fighting,” Sonnen said. “Josh and Yair have botched this championship fight more than Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou. They have botched this fight more than Robert Whittaker botched his rematch with Israel Adesanya… These guys make Whittaker look like a tactical hard worker in the strategies of fight promotion.

“They have done nothing. They have told nobody that they’re fighting… They suck at promotion to an extent that a rhetorical master like myself can’t even begin to explain. I’ve gotta give them a whack for that,” Sonnen added. “In spite of that, it’s a great match.”

During fight week, Emmett has been relatively vocal on social media, frequently posting footage from the UFC’s channels and reiterating his championship aspirations. His Mexican counterpart, on the other hand, hasn’t posted on Twitter since before the bout was announced last year.

Nevertheless, both men will look to have their fists do the talking come fight night inside Perth’s RAC Arena.

