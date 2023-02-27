Sparring Footage Emerges Of Jon Jones Ragdolling Walt Harris, Looking Sharp On Pads Ahead Of UFC 285

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ transition to heavyweight appears to’ve gone well based on recent training footage.

At UFC 285, the longtime light heavyweight kingpin will make his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut. Opposite ‘Bones’ will be the No.1-ranked Ciryl Gane. The vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs.

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane

It’s been three years since Jones was last seen in the Octagon. Back at UFC 247, Jones survived a ferocious onslaught from Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight strap. Both the Reyes fight and his prior UFC 239 war with Thiago Santos saw Jones fighting at a slower, lighter pace than what fans were used to.

However, if recent footage of Jones’ heavyweight preparations are anything to go by, ‘Bones’ should be back at his aggressive ground-and-pound best come UFC 285.

Recently released footage on Twitter sees Jones moving quickly despite his considerably heavier frame. Starting with a low kick, Jones moves forward to bulldoze UFC heavyweight and training partner Walt Harris, quickly taking him to the floor.

Bruh, look at this recent footage of Jon jones sparring. I feel bad for Walt hahaha. pic.twitter.com/L44qIOvHaC — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

Additional footage highlights ‘Bones’ working on his upper body strikes with some pad work. Jones’ strikes look sharp and crisp, considerably faster than the slowed padwork he displayed earlier on in his heavyweight bulk-up journey in 2021 and 2022.

New footage today https://t.co/3vrb7XSQ9v — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

UFC 285 will see Jones seek heavyweight glory with longtime rival Daniel Cormier on commentary. ‘DC’ also made the leap to heavyweight back in 2018, where he successfully won heavyweight gold against then-champion Stipe Miocic.

For Jones, becoming a champion in two weight classes is the next objective in his ongoing quest to become the undisputed GOAT. Widely regarded as the greatest LHW ever, ‘Bones’ could eclipse Cormier once again if he manages to match his heavyweight glory next month.

Do you think Jon Jones will defeat Ciryl Gane?