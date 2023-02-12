Stephen Thompson Not Optimistic About Jon Jones’ Chances At Heavyweight

Popular UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson recently gave his take on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

At UFC 285, ‘Bones’ will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon and debut at heavyweight. Jones has not fought since his controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. The then-Light Heavyweight Champion vacated his title later that same year due to dissatisfaction with the UFC pay scale as well as his plan to bulk up to heavyweight.

Now, a considerably larger Jones will take on former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane.

Stephen Thompson recently discussed Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones.

The news came with the reveal that then-Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract. Ngannou vs. Jones has long been a dream fight among fans. Instead, ‘Bon Gamin’ will get another shot at the title following his impressive win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last year.

According to Stephen Thompson, Gane will likely have the edge when he and ‘Bones’ meet in the Octagon.

“I See Gane Winning It” – Stephen Thompson On Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

During the UFC 285 discussion on a recent video on ‘Wonderboy’s YouTube channel, Stephen Thompson noted that Jon Jones, never the quickest of fighters at light heavyweight, will be considerably slower with the extra weight. Against a quick-footed Muay Thai master like Ciryl Gane, that could be a big problem.

“Jon Jones is not fast,” Thompson opined. “And he’s gonna be even slower now that he’s 280 [lbs]. He’s definitely going to be slower… I just don’t see Jon Jones touching him [Gane]. He’s [Gane] phenomenal at [striking], he’s super fast.”

Ultimately, Thompson appeared fairly confident in his prediction that Ciryl Gane will score the biggest win of his career at UFC 258. He also highlighted Jones’ lengthy stretch of inactivity as a potential issue.

“I see Gane winning it,” Thompson continued. “I mean, how long has it been since Jones last fought? … Three years?”

How Jones will move and perform at heavyweight remains to be seen. Training videos have revealed noticeably slower striking movements as well as an emphasis on wrestling. Based on how Francis Ngannou got the better of ‘Bon Gamin’, wrestling could be Jones’ ticket to victory.

Do you think Stephen Thompson is right about Jon Jones?