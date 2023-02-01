Stephen Thompson Questions The Logic Behind Power Slap League

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has become the latest combat sports figure to speak out against the newly created Power Slap League.

Last month, Dana White‘s new combat creation debuted on TBS under a cloud of controversy that has only expanded and darkened as footage of the action in the Power Slap League has spread online.

From MMA fighters and professional boxers to fans and pundits, criticism of the activity, which many refuse to acknowledge as a sport, has been widespread. Slap fighting sees two individuals exchanging slaps until one is either knocked out or concedes defeat.

Since the league’s debut, it’s come under fire for hosting a form of fighting that eliminates the possibility of defense. At a time when awareness surrounding CTE, concussions, and brain trauma is increasing, slap fighting has been branded by medical professionals as detrimental to growing safety efforts in combat sports.

That sentiment has been shared by numerous athletes, including UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and rising boxing star Ryan Garcia, who revealed their negative takes on the Power Slap League on social media.

Pretty wild, honestly. I just don’t get it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 21, 2023

The latest to give their thoughts on the league, which is receiving frequent promotion on the UFC’s official channels having been formed by the organization’s president, is two-time welterweight title challenger Thompson.

Unsurprisingly, having spent years honing his striking offense and defense to become one of the most elite standup fighters inside the Octagon, “Wonderboy” doesn’t understand the logic behind slap fighting.

Thompson: ‘Slap Fighting Is Not Entertaining’

During a recent episode of the What’s Up Everybody?! podcast, Thompson assessed the Power Slap League, which recently announced its inaugural pay-per-view event for the UFC Apex on March 11.

Like many, the #6-ranked UFC welterweight contender questioned the aim and appeal behind an activity that promotes inevitable damage. He also pointed to one recent instance of a slap fighter’s face becoming heavily swollen on one side, insisting that it’s not “entertaining.”

“(It’s) crazy. I just feel like you don’t have to be a professional athlete to slap-fight,” Thompson said. “I don’t even know why. You’re going into a sport knowing that you’re going (to get hit). Like, when you’re fighting, I can block, I can move my head; there’s a lot of things I can do to prevent from getting hit. But (with this), you’re walking out there like, you’re going to get hit. And what’s (more) demoralizing than getting slapped?

“What are they getting paid? That one guy whose whole entire side of his face was swollen… I don’t even find it entertaining. It’s not that entertaining. I don’t know. It caters to the people that just want to see people get knocked out, that’s it. Some knockout fetish,” Thompson continued. “There is skill involved, talent, hard work (in MMA). What you gonna do (in slap fighting)? Build your slapping arm? Condition your hand? Are there training camps? It’s so bad.”

Critics received more ammo when UFC veteran Eric Spicely gave an insight into how much money he was offered to appear in the Power Slap League. “Zebrinha” claimed the deal would have seen him receive just $2,000 to show and $2,000 to win for his first match.

UFC veteran Eric Spicely said he was contacted to see if he’d like to participate in the Power Slap League. Not sure what the full pay scale is, but this nugget caught my attention: pic.twitter.com/Qlej95KmJs — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2023

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson’s take on the Power Slap League?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.