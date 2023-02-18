Stephen Thompson Suggests Simple Solution To Decide Draws

Stephen Thompson doesn’t love the fact that fights in the UFC can end in a draw, and the former welterweight title challenger has a simple solution to address the issue.

Draws aren’t an especially common occurrence in MMA, but the UFC recently had a pair of draws occur in consecutive events at UFC Vegas 68 and UFC 284.

The UFC Vegas 68 featherweight bout between Doo Ho Choi and Kyle Nelson ended in a draw due to Choi losing a point for a head butt, and the following week the UFC 284 main card opened with another draw between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield after the latter fighter was also docked a point for grabbing the fence.

“Wonderboy” fought to a draw in his first meeting with Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 when he challenged for the welterweight title, and on a recent episode of his podcast What’s Up Everybody?!, Thompson provided a suggestion for how the UFC could avoid having fights end without a winner.

“I feel like in the UFC if it’s a draw you should go an extra round,” Thompson said.

“You Know Who’s Gonna Win”

The 40-year-old’s idea is based on his previous kickboxing experience, and Thompson also thinks that an extra round would quickly show which fighter has more left in the tank.

Thompson’s first fight with Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 ended in a draw. (Zuffa LLC)

“Give me one more. They used to do that in kickboxing, remember that? If it was a draw you go an extra round. And the person – and you know who’s gonna win by the way they acted. Like ‘It’s a draw!’ You see a guy a guy go like ‘Yeah!’ and another guy go like ‘What the…’ All right, he’s losing this round. You know how crazy that would be? ‘And we’re going another round!’”

“Wonderboy” had a rough 2021 where he lost back-to-back decisions to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, but Thompson snapped his losing run when he defeated Kevin Holland in the main event of a UFC Fight Night last December.

The win was somewhat of a throwback performance for Thompson, who entered the matchup as a slight underdog. The 40-year-old displayed some of the dynamic striking that helped him previously challenge for the welterweight title, and “Wonderboy” now sits at #6 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings following the win.

What do you think of Thompson’s idea that the UFC should have an extra round for fights that end in a draw?

