Stephen Thompson Calls UFC Welterweight “One To Watch Out For”

Stephen Thompson has competed in the UFC’s welterweight division for over ten years now, and “Wonderboy” says there’s one new fighter in the weight class that has really caught his eye.

The 40-year-old is coming off a strong performance in his last fight when he defeated Kevin Holland in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card. Thompson had previously been on a two-fight losing skid, but the win against Holland now has him sitting at #6 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

The welterweight division is one of the UFC’s strongest weight classes, and there’s a constant influx of talented fighters looking to break into the Top 15. Veterans like Thompson always need to be aware of the up-and-comers looking to take their rankings, and while recapping UFC 284 on his podcast What’s Up Everybody?! the 40-year-old discussed rising contender Jack Della Maddalena.

“He’s been through adversity, he knows,” Thompson said. “I mean, you look at his nose? You know he’s a tough cat, his nose is still broken. It’s still broken. He’s like ‘You know what, I’m gonna get this thing fixed after my fight career. I don’t need to breathe out of my left side of my nose, I’m good.’”

“He’s Definitely One To Watch Out For”

Della Maddalena scored one of the most impressive wins of UFC 284 when he stopped Randy Brown in the first round, and results like that have been enough to make Thompson take notice of the Australian.

Della Maddalena scored another first-round finish when he defeated Randy Brown at UFC 284. (Zuffa LLC)

“There’s a small percentage of people out there that for some reason just have led in their hands. They hit you with that one shot, and out you go. There’s no recovering. They have something in their bone structure. I don’t know if their bones are denser, I don’t know what it is. Neanderthal strength. They just hit you with that one shot and out you go. And it seems like he’s got it. He’s got accuracy, he’s got good timing ’cause he’s finishing dudes in the first round. He’s just smoking them with that right hand. But yeah, he’s definitely one to watch out for, that’s for sure.”

The 26-year-old joined the UFC following a decision win on Contender Series 2021 and has quickly established himself as a rising star. Della Maddalena’s debut year in the promotion saw him score three first-round knockouts, and it was his impressive striking that set up what ended up being a submission victory against Brown at UFC 284.

With the Australian currently ranked as the UFC’s #14 welterweight contender, there’s a chance that fight fans might see Thompson and Della Maddalena test their striking skills against each other at some point in the future.

