Fighters React To Justin Tafa’s Quick Win Over Parker Porter

Justin Tafa gave the Australian crowd something to cheer about when scored a first-round knockout on the main card of UFC 284.

“Bad Man” entered the night having missed out on all of last year, while his opponent Parker Porter was wasn’t far removed from being on a three-fight winning streak. The American had previously shown off an ability to win fights via decision as well as finish, but none of that experience ended up mattering when he and Tafa stepped into the cage.

Porter started the fight fairly aggressive and actively pursued Tafa while throwing big punches. Tafa stayed calm under the pressure, and the early aggression ended up being Porter’s downfall when he was countered by “Bad Man” and ended up on the canvas.

JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN 🤯@Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/oKbVGQKfvT — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Although the 37-year-old wasn’t entirely out, it was obvious that he wasn’t getting to his feet as Tafa calmly walked away to celebrate his victory.

Fighters React To Tafa’s Quick Knockout

UFC 284 had been fairly light on finishes prior to Tafa’s knockout, and more than a few fighters reacted to the Australian’s impressive power.

Always back the fellow Samoans but that was amazing by Tafa #UFC284 — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) February 12, 2023

Dang that was cold — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

What a punch 🔥🔥 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

Told ya Tafa hits hard… my faces still feels it #UFC284 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) February 12, 2023

