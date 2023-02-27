Tatiana Suarez: Pulling Out Of Return Fight “Went Through My Mind”

Tatiana Suarez looked fantastic in her return to the cage at UFC Fight Night 220, but apparently she briefly considered pulling out of her scheduled matchup for the event.

The 32-year-old fought for the first time in nearly four years when she met Montana De La Rosa in a women’s flyweight fight on the main card of UFC Fight Night 220. Suarez didn’t show any sort of ring rust when she secured a guillotine choke in the second round to force a tap from De La Rosa, and she also earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her work.

Speaking at the event’s post-fight press conference, the undefeated fighter revealed that she’d been dealing with a fairly serious back issue leading up to her return fight.

“I just had a tough camp,” Suarez said. “My back was kind of bad during the camp, so like a couple weeks I had to like – one week I had to completely take off, then another week I had to really actually just like go light. And I don’t go light, like everybody knows me who’s trained with me. I don’t go light. So it kinda messes with your head when you have to fight somebody and you can’t prepare the way that you wanna prepare. But I just took it one day at a time, and I focused on what I could. Just like I always do.”

Saurez Considered Pulling Out Of Return Fight

Fighters are no strangers to pushing through injuries, but Suarez says her back issue was severe enough that she at least briefly considered pulling out of her fight with De La Rosa.

Suarez defeated De La Rosa via second-round guillotine choke. (Zuffa LLC)

“[Pulling out] went through my mind. But I was like ‘I cannot, I cannot do that.’ I was like ‘I will get better, and once I get better then I just need to be able to step in the cage.’ That’s all to me. I knew I could make it happen no matter what, I just needed to be healthy…Even with the Nunes fight, Nina Nunes, I wasn’t healthy going into that fight but I still made it happen. Like I said, just focusing on the things I can control and making things happen.”

Suarez’s win at UFC Fight Night 220 was her fourth stoppage victory in the UFC, which doesn’t include a pair of submission wins she earned leading up to the Season 23 finals of The Ultimate Fighter.

The 32-year-old’s undefeated record includes wins over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza as well as Alexa Grasso, who is scheduled to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title at UFC 285.

What do you think of Suarez’s suggestion that she considered pulling out of her fight with De La Rosa?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.