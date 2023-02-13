Teddy Atlas Gives His Pick For Jake Paul/Tommy Fury

Renowned boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas has made his prediction for the upcoming match between YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul and British pro Tommy Fury.

On February 26, Paul and Fury will finally look to settle their score inside the ring. The pair have previously been booked to collide twice, with issues on the Englishman’s end causing cancellations on both occasions.

Now, having beaten former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for a second time and outpointed MMA legend Anderson Silva since their first planned meeting in 2021, “The Problem Child” looks set for the long-awaited chance to add the name of a recognized professional boxer to his blossoming undefeated résumé in the sport.

Throughout their rivalry and ahead of their fight this month, which is set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both men have downplayed their opponent’s credentials. The differing takes are seemingly reflected in the combat sports community as a whole, where picks appear to be largely split.

While many have pointed to Fury’s experience edge and history training with half-brother Tyson Fury and others from the well-known boxing family as a clear edge, others believe Paul is more competent than many give him credit for.

As one of the most respected trainers and analysts in the sport, Atlas’ take is certainly valuable when it comes to any fight. With that in mind, his latest comments make for grim reading if your name is Tommy Fury…

Atlas Questions Fury’s Skills, Backs Paul

During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the 66-year-old Staten Island native broke down Paul’s seventh trip to the ring as a professional, which comes not long after he also committed to an MMA venture with the Professional Fighters League.

While Fury has used that to suggest that “The Problem Child” is more focused on other activities as he prepares for an inevitable defeat, Atlas doesn’t see it that way. The prominent trainer offered his assessment of both men, particularly noting the Brit’s less than impressive record in the sport to date.

“Tommy Fury, he’s (Paul) picked him for a reason,” Atlas said. “Fury, he’s a guy who’s obviously been fighting longer, he comes from the Fury family, he’s obviously had more experience, he’s been around boxing most of his life. He knows how to look like a fighter, (but) I don’t know if he knows how to fight like a fighter… Jake Paul is learning how to behave like a fighter. I don’t know that Tommy completely knows that yet.

“I’m gonna put it in context… Fury is 8-0. The combined records of all of his eight opponents… 24 wins, 176 losses, and five draws,” Atlas continued. “(Paul) said, ‘You’ve fought nothing but taxi drivers!’ I would add something to that, they’re very bad taxi drivers. They don’t even have a license.”

With that in mind, and having analyzed Fury’s abilities in-between the ropes, Atlas concluded that “TNT” marks a good stylistic matchup for Paul, something he believes the 25-year-old Cleveland native likely identified before setting his sights on Fury.

“(Fury) reminds me of a guy you would hire for TV (or) movie to look like a fighter,” Atlas stated. “He’s not a puncher. He’s not physical… He’s not that guy… Jake Paul is physically strong. Fury’s not physically strong. I think that’s why he picked him. He’s not stupid. I think he thinks he can use his physicality, and I think he thinks he’s mentally tougher. And he might be right.

“Right now, with the little bit I have to work on… I would say maybe (Paul) is, that he’s more determined (and) a little tougher mentally,” Atlas added. “So, I’m gonna go with what I’ve seen and what I’ve known… So, I don’t care what people think. I’m gonna pick Jake Paul.”

I will knock him out. And then they will still say I’m not a real boxer.



You have to believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone detract you from your goals. 3 years in and I am just getting started.



22 days to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/5CSrsOHUSv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 3, 2023

