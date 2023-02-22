Teddy Atlas Questions Islam Makhachev’s Cardio At UFC 284

Teddy Atlas wonders if a difficult weight cut may have affected Islam Makhachev’s cardio at UFC 284 and put the lightweight champion at a disadvantage.

Makhachev claimed the UFC’s lightweight belt at UFC 280 when he dropped Charles Oliveira and finished him with an arm triangle in the second round. That result was the Russian’s fifth-straight stoppage win and eleventh consecutive victory overall, and after the fight UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski entered the cage to set up a champion-versus-champion bout that was booked for UFC 284 in Australia.

The two champions met in the main event of UFC 284 and put on a fantastic fight where Makhachev defended his lightweight title via unanimous decision. The 31-year-old was challenged more significantly than at any other point in his career, and Atlas recently proposed on his YouTube channel that the Russian’s cardio suffered because of the amount of weight that he cuts.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by decision to retain his title. (Jasmin Frank/USA TODAY Sports)

“Makhachev has trouble making weight,” Atlas began. “Okay, he’s a big guy. All right, he took all his clothes off. He just made the weight. Like I said, you know he was struggling to get down to that. We see him have to get naked, you know they put the thing around him so you don’t see him. But we know that he’s naked on the scale. What we also have to assume and know is that he had to restrict himself and compromise himself with his diet, and with fluid intake. He had to dry out, maybe a little longer than normal. But he had to do all that fighters have to do to cut that weight. That weakens you. Is it possible – he’s renowned, Makhavev is renowned for his gas tank. He’s renowned for his extraordinary, superhuman endurance, right? He’s renowned for that. He doesn’t burn out, he just keeps going. He was getting gassed at the end more than Volkanovski. And so, did that play into it? I think it could’ve.”

Atlas Suggests Volkanovski Held Advantage

Much of the narrative heading into the UFC 284 main event was about how the fight largely boiled down to being a striker vs. grappler matchup, but both fighters defied expectations by challenging one another in all facets of the bout.

Volkanovski proved quite difficult to take down despite being the smaller man, but it was arguably Makhachev’s success on the feet that stood out the most to those watching the fight. “The Great” did appear to be gaining momentum late before things went to the scorecards, and Atlas wonders if the Australian was actually in a stronger position as the fighter moving up in weight.

Volkanovski held his own on the mat with Makhachev. (Zuffa LLC)

“These are the things in a real tough fight, they have implications. They have little implications, they can sway things a little bit because there’s not a lot of room, margin of difference here. And when there’s not a big, huge cushion of difference, then the little things can tilt it one way or the other. And I’m just saying that we looked at it – rightfully, because we’re conditioned to do that – that ‘Hey, Volkanovski’s got the disadvantage. He’s gotta move up to the bigger guy’s weight.’ But maybe the bigger guy, struggling to make the weight had the disadvantage and the little guy, fully strong maybe had the advantage.”

Both fighters have suggested they’re open to a rematch at some point, but as champions of two of the UFC’s deepest weight classes there are already contenders ready for a shot at both men.

UFC 284’s co-main event saw Yair Rodriguez claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title and presumably secure the next crack at Volkanovski, while Makhachev may have his eyes on the recently booked matchup between his former opponent Oliveira and Beneil Dariush at UFC 288.

