“That Was Scary” – Famous Actor Recounts Sparring With Merab Dvalishvili

A popular comedic actor recently bit off more than he could chew when he stepped into the ring with Merab Dvalishvili.

Kevin James, best known for the sitcom King of Queens and his numerous film collaborations with Adam Sandler, has been an avid MMA fan for decades. The Paul Blart: Mall Cop star has been seen training with the likes of former UFC Heavyweight Champions Randy Couture and Bas Rutten in the past.

Taking his MMA fandom a step further, James co-wrote, produced and starred in Here Comes The Boom, a comedy about a high school teacher who steps into the cage.

Kevin James in Here Comes The Boom.

A recent sparring session became more intense than expected for the 57-year-old when he found himself opposite ‘The Machine’.

“This Guy Turns It On” – Kevin James On Merab Dvalishvili

During a recent interview with former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman on SiriusXM, James discussed his collision with the No.3-ranked bantamweight contender.

“I tag in, and I go to him, and Merab comes at me,” James explained. “I go, ‘Hey man, let’s go.’ And I guess I look like a big, fat heavyweight or something, I didn’t know what it was. But this guy turns it on, and he doesn’t know I’m an actor. He’s the only guy that didn’t know I’m an actor.”

Weidman then chimed in, joking that perhaps King of Queens was not a popular show in Georgia.

“He’s from the country Georgia. I guess ‘King of Queens’ is not big there.”

James went on to explain that he was shocked by Dvalishvili’s commitment to showing he could best a considerably heavier opponent.

“That was scary. I was like, ‘Did you tell this guy? You didn’t tell this guy!’ He had to prove, like, ‘I could knock out a heavyweight, too.’ And I was, like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

"This guy turns it on and he doesn't know I'm an actor!"@KevinJames details a sparring session with 'The Machine' @MerabDvalishvil 🤣



📽️'Won't Back Down Radio' w/ @chrisweidman pic.twitter.com/i5tvuIQpB8 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 21, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is expected to step back into the Octagon on March 11. Opposite him come fight night will be No.2-ranked contender and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan.

