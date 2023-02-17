The Ultimate Fighter 31 Contestants Revealed, Including Kris Moutinho

The competitors for the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter appear to have been confirmed shortly before filming gets underway.

This season will have none other than former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor as one of the coaches. Opposite him will be popular lightweight contender and former Bellator top star Michael Chandler. The pair are expected to fight after the season airs.

Photos via Instagram @thenotoriousmma @mikechandlermma

Both men will be coming into the new season off the back of tough losses to Dustin Poirier. For McGregor, his trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’ came to a swift end when he sustained a grim leg injury towards the end of round one back at UFC 264. Chandler, meanwhile, fell to Poirier last year at UFC 281 via third-round submission.

Contestants For TUF Revealed

While McGregor and Chandler’s future fight is expected to be contested at 170lbs, the pair will be coaching lightweight and bantamweight fighters. A recent tweet from MMA Orbit revealed all but two of the show’s contestants.

Among the contenders on hand is Kris Moutinho. The 9-6 fighter famously went to war with popular bantamweight star, and current No.1-ranked contender, Sean O’Malley back at UFC 264. Despite being visibly outmatched on feet, Moutinho put on a gutsy, hard-hitting display and was less than 30 seconds away from the final bell when ‘Sugar’ got the TKO victory.

Lightweights Austin Hubbard and Jason Knight have both fought on several occasions in the Octagon. In both cases, a return to form on this show could potentially get them a ticket back into the world’s premier MMA promotion.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 is scheduled to premiere on May 30 and continue on into August. The date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has not yet been set. The highly anticipated bout is expected to take place towards the end of the year to make room for McGregor’s USADA requirements.

