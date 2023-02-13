Tom Aspinall Rips ‘Ungrateful’ Fans Upset Over Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Tom Aspinall is not interested in your complaints about UFC 284’s main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

These days, it seems there is rarely a UFC event that takes place without generating at least a bit of judging controversy, and UFC 284 was no different. The main event was for the lightweight title between defending champ Makhachev and featherweight king Volkanovski, and many fans and fighters alike divided on the judge’s decision to give Makhachev the nod.

Tom Aspinall Demands Gratitude

Like most closely contested decisions, UFC 284’s main event led to a healthy amount of debate and arguments among the MMA community, with a lot of dissension in how the fight was scored, leading to complaints about judging. However, UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall is not pleased about some of the complaints he has been seeing.

Taking to Twitter, he went after the fans who were complaining about the way the contest ended, simply because they felt Alexander Volkanovski did enough to beat Islam Makhachev. He says that the fans should just be happy with the level of skill put on display, and show appreciation for having been able to see a matchup between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“Whoever you thought won the main event, doesn’t matter. The decision is the decision. More importantly we as the fans won, what an honour to watch one of the most technical displays of MMA we have ever seen,” Aspinall wrote, before adding, “Not to mention, the absolute heart and will to win from both fighters. Complaining online isn’t gonna change anything, be happy you got to experience such an epic fight you ungrateful bunch of Fanny’s”

There is a strong argument to be made for either Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski winning the UFC 284 main event. However, Ton Aspinall is right in that the thing to remember is how lucky MMA fans are to get a contest like that to begin with.

