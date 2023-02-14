Tommy Fury Confirms John Fury’s High Stakes For Jake Paul Fight

British professional boxer Tommy Fury shares the high stakes put forth by his father ahead of his upcoming showdown with Jake Paul.

14 months after they were first scheduled to meet, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and Fury, a member of one of the most renowned pugilist families, are finally set to share the ring.

Previously, the pair have had two matchups fall through, both due to issues on the side of “TNT.” The Manchester native, who’s the younger half-brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, was forced out in December 2021 owing to injury before travel issues forced the cancellation of their planned scrap last August.

Now, the rivals will look to make it to the squared circle at the third time of trying. They’re set to headline a pay-per-view card on February 25 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury is going to have to change his last name to Mae in 14 days. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/dVLTlxXSff — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2023

While the pair’s trash talk has barely ceased in spite of two failed matchups, it’s certainly reached a new level as they prepare to throw down in Western Asia, with both men exuding immense confidence.

Of the two, though, there seems to be more pressure on Fury to have his hand raised. If he doesn’t, that could be all she wrote on his career.

Fury Corroborates Father’s Retirement Claim Versus Paul

Ever since Paul and Fury were first booked, the latter and his family have firmly dismissed and laughed off the former Disney star’s credentials. If the Furys’ thoughts on Paul’s skills needed further context, John Fury recently provided it by insisting that his son’s boxing career will be over if he loses on February 25.

While that might not appear to be the kind of support many would be after ahead of a widely publicized and anticipated fight, for Tommy, his father is absolutely correct.

“Yes, 100 per cent, yeah (I would retire). Definitely,” Fury told talkSPORT. “If I can’t beat Jake Paul, I don’t belong in the ring.”

When John gave his remarks, he also dismissed the suggestion there’s a possibility of a defeat and retirement coming to fruition, insisting that a victory for his son is a “foregone conclusion.”

And Tommy has followed suit in that regard, even claiming he’ll laugh if Paul lands a strike on him inside the Diriyah Arena.

“If he caught me, I’d probably just laugh to be honest,” Fury stated. “Because I’ve been used to being hit by heavyweights and Olympic gold medalists, world champions and whatever, so Jake Paul – a little kid from Disney – what’s he going to do? I’ll let him hit me, I’m not interested, I’ll put my hands up and let him tee off at me like a five-year-old is hitting me.”

With both Tommy and John placing an exit from the sport on the table, and Tyson advising his sibling to remain in Saudi Arabia if he can’t get the job done, the Fury household certainly won’t be a happy one should Paul prove his pre-fight words correct.

