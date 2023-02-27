Tommy Fury Hits Back At Critics After Beating Jake Paul

Tommy Fury feels as if he finally silenced all of his critics thanks to a win in his long-awaited matchup with Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to meet Paul on two previous occasions, but an injury forced Fury to withdraw from the first booking before he was unable to enter the United States for a rescheduled matchup eight months later. “TNT” did pick up a win on the undercard of an event headlined by his older brother Tyson Fury in between those bookings before a third matchup between him and Paul finally went ahead as the main event of a card in Saudi Arabia.

Fury came out on top in the battle between undefeated fighters when he won a split decision, and at the event’s post-fight press conference the 23-year-old discussed some of the pressure he faced heading into the matchup.

“You know, there’s a lot to put aside,” Fury said. “My missus just gave birth three weeks ago, I’ve got a newborn baby at home. Everybody here is saying ‘Oh, you’ve gotta change your last name, stay in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s personal trainer.’ All this rubbish that I’ve got to put up with all over the internet. There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders tonight, people’s got to realize that. And I went out there and I performed, and I got the win. And that’s that, nobody can take that away from me.”

Tommy Fury Feels He’s Silenced Critics

The fact that Fury was forced to pull out of two previous meetings with Paul resulted in a considerable amount of backlash online, but “TNT” is pleased to put all of that to rest with his win over the YouTube star.

Fury came out on top when he and Paul finally shared the ring. (Francois Nel)

“Like I always said, Tyson’s the greatest heavyweight to ever live in my opinion, but tonight it was Tommy Fury’s little glimpse – you know this [belt] for me is like a world title, because the amount that went into this camp. This was three years in the making, and all three years it was all my fault. I was the one running, I was the one scared. Couldn’t go out in public without getting heckled. And I just silenced that all tonight.”

Paul raised his own profile by keeping busy around the first two failed bookings with Fury, as the 26-year-old picked up a second win against Tyron Woodley and added another former UFC champion to his record by defeating Anderson Silva last October.

Following his first career loss, “The Problem Child” questioned the scorecards and called for a rematch with Fury, who extended his own record to 9-0 with what is easily the most significant victory of his career.

What do you think of Fury’s comments about silencing the critics with his win over Paul?

