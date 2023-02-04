TUF Veteran Steele Donating Money To Fight Human Trafficking

MMA fighter Ricky Steele is set to return to the cage this year and resume his efforts to combat human trafficking.

“The Karate Kid” appeared on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter and also earned a split decision win over Phil Caracappa on Contender Series 2019. His undefeated record was snapped by back-to-back losses in his next two fights, but Steele got back on track when he submitted Jamal Davis in 2021.

The 34-year-old hasn’t fought since defeating Davis, but Steele will be returning to action at Front Street Fights 25 in his hometown of Boise, Idaho. It will be his fourth bout for Front Street Fights after rejoining the promotion for his last matchup, and “The Karate Kid” told Idaho News 6 that he values the chance to fight in front of his hometown fans.

“To have a whole city there cheering for you and showing love, it’s truly just an honor…Trust me when I say, I’m very excited. I’m more than ready, more than prepared. I’ve had this fight on my mind for some time now.”

“This Is My Outlet, This Is My Chance”

Steele made his pro debut in 2013, and several years ago the 34-year-old made a commitment to donate his sponsorship and win money to Operation Underground Railroad.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to ending human trafficking and is active in over 30 countries as well as the United States, and “The Karate Kid” is happy to do what he can to support the cause.

Steele earned a split decision win on Contender Series 2019. (MMA Junkie)

“We have so many kids going missing. For this, that, and the other, it’s horrible. I just want to do my best man, that’s it. This is my outlet, this is may chance, this is my way, and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

The 34-year-old won’t have an easy task ahead of him at Front Street Fights 25, as he’ll be facing the slightly more experienced Joe Penafiel. “The Party” may not have appeared on Contender Series or TUF, but he’s competed for a number of top regional promotions and won a decision over the previously undefeated Denis Palancica in his last fight at iKON FC 6.

What do you think of the fact that Steele has made a commitment to combat human trafficking using the money generated from his fights?