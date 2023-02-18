Twitter Reacts To Diego Sanchez’s BKFC Stoppage Loss

Former UFC lightweight star and The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez suffered a disappointing setback at KnuckleMania 3.

Sanchez, a former UFC Lightweight Championship contender, noticeably fizzled out towards the end of his run with the promotion. Many blamed his notable decline in skill and physical conditioning on controversial MMA coach Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez has not fought in the UFC since his September 2020 decision loss to Jake Matthews.

At KnuckleMania 3, ‘The Nightmare’ made his bare-knuckle debut against former WBA (Regular) Light Middleweight Champion Austin Trout. A lopsided, troublesome outing from Sanchez was ultimately put to a stop thanks to a grim facial injury.

Former boxing champ, Austin Trout def. Ufc hall of famer, Diego Sanchez via doctors stoppage due to a gash on Diego’s face



“You Were Not Punching” – Diego Sanchez’s Performance Fails To Impress

Former UFC fighter and current BKFC competitor Mike Perry was quick to give his thoughts on the fight with The Schmo. Perry was unimpressed by Sanchez’s lack of effective output in the ring. Respectful of Sanchez as a fighter overall, ‘Platinum’ remained critical of Sanchez, simply stating “You were not punching.”

Can promotions stop booking Diego Sanchez. Enough is enough.

Prior to his blood-soaked foray into BKFC, Diego Sanchez made another go at MMA in Eagle FC. Back in March 2022, Sanchez fell to Kevin Lee via unanimous decision. The bout was contested at super lightweight, a special 165lbs division for the promotion devised by none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Nightmare’ signed with BKFC back in November 2022. Prior to his grim loss to Trout, Sanchez had expressed interest in potentially competing with Nick and Nate Diaz in the bare knuckle medium.

After a highlight-filled, multi-divisional career in professional MMA, it appears the clock is winding down for Sanchez as a competitor. Noticeably slower and more reckless than he was in his prime years, ‘The Nightmare’s brutal beatdown at KnuckleMania 3 was a scary spectacle.

