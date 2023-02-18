Twitter Reacts To John Dodson’s Dominant Win At BKFC: KnuckleMania 3

Former UFC Flyweight Championship contender John Dodson lit up KnuckleMania 3 with his win over Jarod Grant.

Displaying slick, fast hands from the get-go, Dodson made short work of Grant, dismantling him and getting the KO less than two minutes into round one. The dominance on display is already turning heads, with many seeing a new side of Dodson’s striking skills outside of MMA. The victory was almost as dominant as his 0:40 debut KO win over Ryan Benoit back at BKFC 28 in August 2022.

On a night where other former UFC fighters ate dispiriting defeats, Dodson stood out as a natural in the art of bare-knuckle fighting. Now cutting time between the BKFC and Japanese MMA promotion Rizin, Dodson seems poised for a successful 2023 in combat sports.

“Too Perfect” – John Dodson’s Impressive Showing Garners Praise

Dodson’s crisp, confident showing unsurprisingly won him a good deal of acclaim in the aftermath of the fight. One fan even went so far as to suggest ‘The Magician’ is simply “too perfect” for the bare-knuckle world.

John Dodson is too perfect for BKFC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

John Dodson scores another knockout in his second fight in BKFC. Still on track to accomplish all these goals in 2023. https://t.co/2i7Q7QKtJy — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 18, 2023

John Dodson making BKFC look too easy. #Knucklemania3 — Léno (@DavidLCarrion) February 18, 2023

Really wanna see John Dodson end the year with a BKFC and a Rizin belt #KnuckleMania3 — BuffMMA (@Buff_MMA) February 18, 2023

John Dodson excelling in the #BKFC with another win. Love to see it #knucklemania3 — Miller Del Castillo (@MillerDC_) February 18, 2023

John Dodson is unbelievably fast #BKFC — Michael Zeckner (@Zeckner) February 18, 2023

All aboard the John Dodson BKFC train. #Knucklemania — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) February 18, 2023

John Dodson has been carving out a respectable niche for himself since his time in the UFC wrapped in September 2020. After a disappointing decision loss to Cody Gibson back at XMMA 3 in October 2021, ‘The Magician’ breathed new life into his fighting style.

Now boxing at scarily quick pace, the flyweight and bantamweight star has some lofty goals for 2023. In recent time, Dodson has made clear his keen interest in winning gold in both Rizin and the BKFC. He has not lost a fight anywhere in combat sports post-Gibson.

Based on performances like last night, ‘The Magician’ could well live up to his nickname and get both objectives done.

Were you impressed by John Dodson’s performance?