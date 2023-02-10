Tyron Woodley Clarifies His Future In MMA

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley envisions a busy 2023 in multiple facets of combat sports.

Woodley last fought in MMA at UFC 260, losing via first-round submission to Vicente Luque. On his way out of the UFC, he lost four consecutive fights, including to former title challengers Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

Woodley’s last fight, in any combat sport, came against Jake Paul in 2021. He lost the rematch via knockout after going the full distance with Paul in their first matchup.

At 40 years old, Woodley is arguably running out of time for a fighting comeback. Last year, he teased a busy schedule in boxing and MMA, but no fights came to fruition.

Some have wondered if Woodley will return to fight once again, especially in MMA.

Tyron Woodley Wants Boxing, Kickboxing & MMA Fights In 2023

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Woodley laid out a game plan for his fighting career in 2023.

“I’m gonna do a boxing fight, get in great shape, already been doing kickboxing and Muay Thai,” And then as I prepare for the Muay Thai fight, I’ll start incorporating the wrestling and grappling and do MMA at the end of the year.”

Woodley went on to pinpoint an exact preferred location for one of his planned fights this year.

“I really want to fight in St. Louis. I haven’t fought in St. Louis since my first Strikeforce fight.”

Woodley went on to say that multiple MMA promotions inquired about his availability, but he refuses to sign a long-term contract.

Woodley is arguably one of the best UFC welterweights of all time, earning the title by defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. He went on to defend the belt against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till.

Woodley wants to leave the fight game with a victory, and it sounds like a fight announcement for the former UFC champion could come in the next few weeks. As for his MMA aspirations, at least one more fight in the cage seems to be on the table.

