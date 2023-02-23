Tyron Woodley Questions Not Getting Rematch After Losing Title

Tyron Woodley has questioned why so many UFC champions seem to be getting immediate rematches following losses when he never received that opportunity.

The 40-year-old hasn’t competed in MMA since 2021 when he was submitted in the first round by Vicente Luque at UFC 260. That defeat was Woodley’s fourth in a row, and that losing run began at UFC 235 when Kamaru Usman dominated him to claim the welterweight title.

Usman ended up defending his belt five time before being knocked out in the final minute of his fight with Leon Edwards last August, and the UFC wasted little time booking what will be a trilogy fight between the two welterweights at UFC 286.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” isn’t the only former UFC champion that’s been given an immediate shot at redemption after losing their title, which is a trend that Woodley noted during a recent interview with BJPenn.com.

“I like these rematches though,” Woodley said. “It’s so funny, that you know, you look at these fighters like Cody Garbrandt – my dog – he lost a fight, he got an instant rematch. And Joanna Jędrzejczyk got a rematch, and then Ronda Rousey took a long hiatus before she got a rematch.”

Tyron Woodley: “How Many Title Defenses Did I Have?”

Woodley didn’t defend the welterweight title quite as many times as Usman did, but his reign as champion was certainly long enough for the 40-year-old to wonder why he wasn’t offered an immediate rematch.

“How many title defenses did I have? I was close [to the record]. I never got a rematch. But I rematched ‘Wonderboy’ after I nearly decapitated him in the fourth round. They said it was a draw. But he got an instant rematch, which is kinda funny. But yeah, I never got a rematch.”

Woodley submitted Darren Till at UFC 228 for the fourth defense of his welterweight title. (Zuffa LLC)

“The Chosen One” knocked out Robbie Lawler in the first round at UFC 201 to claim the welterweight belt before fighting to a draw with Stephen Thompson in his first title defense at UFC 205. Woodley got the better of “Wonderboy” in their rematch, and he went on to defend the belt against Demian Maia and Darren Till before running into Usman in 2019.

The 40-year-old has stayed busy in his post-UFC career and most recently suffered a pair of losses to Jake Paul in the boxing ring, but apparently there’s a chance that Woodley might return to MMA in the near future.

What do you think of Woodley’s comments? Should he have been given an immediate rematch after losing his title to Usman?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.