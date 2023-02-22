Tyron Woodley Suggests Possibility Of Fighting For PFL

Tyron Woodley claims he has all kinds of options on the table for his next fight, but the 40-year-old also says there have already been discussions about him possibly stepping into the cage for the PFL.

“The Chosen One” hasn’t fought since 2021 when he was knocked out by Jake Paul in the second boxing match between the two. Those bouts came after he was submitted by Vicente Luque at UFC 260 earlier in the year, which ended up being the former welterweight champion’s final bout for the UFC and was his fourth-straight loss in MMA.

The 40-year-old already indicated he plans to have a busy year, and so far he’s done that by serving as one of the guest judges for PFL’s 2023 Challenger Series.

Woodley has been working with the PFL in a non-fighting capacity following his exit from the UFC, and in a recent interview with BJPenn.com the former champion was asked about the chances of him actually stepping into the cage for the promotion in the future.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Woodley answered. “We’ve been talking about it and – I’m pretty sure people are gonna pull up on me tomorrow at work and talk a little bit more. I’m a free agent right now, and I’m just enjoying my liberation. I’m enjoying doing what I wanna do, fight when I wanna fight, fight for the amount of money I wanna fight. And I’m the only guy in this sport that can do that.”

“PFL Is Definitely Not Off The Table”

There’s arguably never been a better time to be a free agent in MMA considering all of the different promotions currently available, and Woodley went on to say that he’ll consider every possible option before booking his next fight.

Woodley claimed the UFC's welterweight title in 2016.

“I know some guys that are just recently free agents, but the magnitude and what I’m doing right now? Nobody’s doing it. So, to be the trailblazer, the one and only and the first fighter to really go out there – I can box, I can kickbox, I can go Muay Thai, I can do GLORY, I can do ONE FC, I can do Bellator, I can do PFL. I can go fight my own shit, and I can make top dollar. And nobody can tell me nothing different. So I’m very thankful, I’m very blessed, and PFL is definitely not off the table.”

The 40-year-old may have exited the UFC having lost four fights in a row, but prior to that he had carved out a legacy as one of the most successful welterweight champions in the promotion’s history.

Woodley claimed the welterweight title in 2016 when he knocked out Robbie Lawler, and a draw with Stephen Thompson in his next fight at UFC 205 ended up being the first of four successful title defenses for “The Chosen One”.

The 40-year-old lost his belt via lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 235 against Kamaru Usman, who went on to defend the title five times before being knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

