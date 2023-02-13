Tyson Fury Challenges 50 YouTubers: ‘I’d Fight Them All At Once’

Tyson Fury has a theory on how to get rid of all of the YouTube boxers in one night.

Inspired by the likes of Jake Paul, among others, the latest trend in combat sports has been YouTubers attempting to step in the ring and try their hand at boxing, largely to poor results. However, with Tommy Fury being linked to a fight with the younger Paul brother on multiple occasions, his brother Tyson has found himself being routinely asked about his thoughts on the YouTube boxing scene.

via Instagram @jakepaul

Tyson Fury vs 50 YouTubers

Through the numerous times being asked about it, Tyson Fury has maintained a level of disdain for YouTubers turned boxers, like Jake and Logan Paul, KSI, and others. Now, he has a solution to take care of the problem, although it is a bit unorthodox to say the least.

Speaking with Daily Star Sport, Fury, who is expected to take on either Oleksandr Usyk or the UFC‘s Francis Ngannou in his next outing, offered to take on every YouTube boxer there is, no matter the number. More than that, he says he would line them all up and knock them all down in the same night, with no issue along the way.

“Yes, I’d fight them all at once. I don’t know how many YouTube boxers there are. But, let’s say there are 50 of them. What we will do is get all 50 of them in a row and then put them all in for a round each,” Fury said. “Then I’ll take them all out in one night. Why not? Each one of them will get to do one five minute round and see if they can last. That’s how you deal with the YouTubers. All in one night!”

Of course, this is not a serious challenge, and it would never happen in a million years, but it does make one wonder just how many YouTubers Tyson Fury could take on in one night. This is just starting to feel like the new version of the age-old question of how many five-year-olds the average person could take in a fight.

Could Tyson Fury beat all 50 YouTubers, if he fought them back-to-back?