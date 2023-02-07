Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Superfight Gets Another Jolt

The latest update regarding a possible boxing superfight between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou appears to have left the bout closer than ever.

Last month, Ngannou’s exit from the MMA leader was confirmed. His decision to leave came after a lengthy contractual dispute that ultimately couldn’t be settled.

While “The Predator” has noted that a number of terms that would’ve benefitted the entire roster provided stumbling blocks, including the implementation of fighter healthcare, one of the main hurdles was seemingly his desire to avoid being tied down to a lengthy exclusive contract.

The reason for that centered around a different sport. While he’s found success in MMA, Ngannou has long shown an interest in venturing to the ring, even going as far as to brand the freedom to box as non-negotiable for any new deal with the UFC prior to his final fight.

One of the main names to come up has been Fury, with “The Predator” and “The Gypsy King” even standing face to face at Wembley Stadium last year following the latter’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

While talk of the pair colliding in a crossover clash appeared to die down when Fury set his sights back on his reign as WBC heavyweight champ, Ngannou’s recent move into free agency has firmly brought it back to the surface.

And although he seemingly has his immediate sights set on an undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, Fury recently left the door open for a date in the ring with Ngannou by laying out a number of proposals for their potential scrap.

🚨 @Tyson_Fury v @francis_ngannou in a cage, with @MikeTyson as a referee 💥



The battle for the Baddest Man on the Planet could take place in 2023 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/PyBqkBH9Zf — BOXXER (@boxxer) January 30, 2023

During a recent interview with BOXXER, the British heavyweight put forth the idea of a mixed-rules bout to take place in a cage under Queensberry rules. In addition, he suggested they throw down in 4oz gloves with boxing legend Mike Tyson as the referee.

And that certainly hasn’t fallen on deaf ears.

Ngannou Gives Green Light For Fury’s Proposal

While Ngannou possesses the ultimate equalizer in the form of his power, which helped him clock the hardest-recorded punch of all time a few years ago, most have favored longtime professional pugilist Fury in their predictions.

With that, some have floated the idea of the playing field being somewhat leveled with hybrid-rules stipulations. The pair even noted it as an option when they interacted inside the ring last April.

And having seen Fury reiterate the offer, Ngannou responded in kind on social media by ticking all the boxes laid out by “The Gypsy King.”

*4oz gloves ✅️

*Cage ✅️

*Mike Tyson as referee ✅️

*Queensberry rules✅️



What else?



– Baddest Man on the Planet https://t.co/jiOImL0T7O — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 6, 2023

While the likes of BKFC, PFL, and Bellator MMA have all been brought up in discussions regarding Ngannou’s future, it appears that his heart is currently set on a long-awaited taste of boxing.

And should Fury become pre-occupied with Usyk, the Cameroon native won’t be short on alternative options. As well as Derek Chisora throwing his name in the hat, promoter Eddie Hearn recently advised Ngannou to target former two-time unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

