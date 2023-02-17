U.S. Congress Inquires About ‘Mindless Violence’ In Power Slap League

Dana White‘s Power Slap League is raising eyebrows across the world, including on the floors of the United States Congress.

Power Slap was launched earlier this year to mixed reactions from the combat community. After White’s physical altercation with his wife was caught on video, some felt Power Slap shouldn’t have moved forward with its debut.

A one-week postponement was Power Slap’s reaction to White’s incident.

Professional slap fighting, and specifically Power Slap, have been met with their fair share of fans and critics alike. There is growing concern over potential head injuries suffered by competing athletes and a lack of defense.

Amidst a slew of concerns, a pair of U.S. congressmen are inquiring about whether or not Power Slap should move forward.

U.S. Congress Challenges Need For Power Slap League

In a recent tweet, New Jersey state representative Bill Pascrell Jr. announced that he and Nebraska congressman Don Bacon are challenging whether or not Power Slap is ethical.

“Today [Don Bacon]and I are asking TBS and Warner Bros about their crass new TV show “The Power Slap” glorifying terrible violence,” Pascrell tweeted Wednesday. “Where are the warnings to this mindless violence? Traumatic brain injury isn’t entertainment.”

Pascrell and Bacon also shared their letter to TBS and Warner Bros over concerns about Power Slap. You can check that out here.

As of this writing, there’s no direct scientific evidence that slap fighting and Power Slap cause Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and other brain conditions. But, the sheer brutality of some of the recent knockouts on the show is arguably a valid cause for concern.

At a recent conference, Warner Bros. chairman Kathleen Finch admitted there was an initial concern to move on with Power Slap amidst White’s recent controversy. Finch and Warner Bros. haven’t publically responded to Pascrell and Bacon’s letter.

Pascrell and Bacon’s letter shows that Power Slap League is concerning not just fight fans, but those who work in the highest offices of government.

Power Slap airs on TBS each Wednesday. The promotion will host its first pay-per-view next month at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

What is your reaction to the latest concerns about Power Slap League?