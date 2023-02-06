UFC 284 Betting Odds: Underdogs Set In Main And Co-Main Bouts

The oddsmakers appear to be very confident about who will emerge victorious in main event of UFC 284.

The UFC’s second PPV of the year boasts an explosive main event where both Islam Makhachev‘s UFC Lightweight Championship and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski‘s No.1 P4P ranking are up for grabs. This will be Volkanovski’s UFC lightweight debut and Makhachev’s first defense since winning it at UFC 280.

Images: Brett Hemmings/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The co-main event, meanwhile, will look to keep the featherweight division moving while Volkanovski pursues another belt. The No.5-ranked Yair Rodriguez and the No.5-ranked Josh Emmett will duke it out for the Interim Featherweight Championship.

UFC 284 Betting Odds Distant At The Top

As UFC 284 draws near, sports betting fans are doing their homework to set up bets and parlays for the highly anticipated event.

According to the online sports book BetOnline, Islam Makhachev is currently sitting at a notable -403 to Alexander Volkanovski’s +303. Should ‘The Great’ pull off an upset, those who bet on him will be looking at a substantial profit. The co-main event has a clearcut favorite as well, though not by nearly as wide a margin. Yair Rodriguez is currently at -160 to Josh Emmett’s +140.

Hot prospect Jack Della Maddalena is a sizeable -300 favorite to opponent Randy Brown’s +250. On the prelims, there are major favorites in Kleydson Rodrigues (-320) vs. Shannon Ross (+270) and Jack Jenkins (-335) vs. Don Shainis (+275).

The biggest favorite of all at UFC 284 will compete on the early prelims as Zubaira Tukhugov is a massive -550 to win against Elves Brenner (+400).

Check the odds for the full UFC 284 card below to see where the best bets lie.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10pm EST)

Islam Makhachev (-403) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+303)

Yair Rodriguez (-160) vs. Josh Emmett (+140)

Randy Brown (+250) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-300)

Justin Taffa (-133) vs. Parker Porter (+113)

Alonzo Menifield (+170) vs. Jimmy Crute (-200)

Prelims (ABC/ESPN, 8pm EST)

Tyson Pedro (-237) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+202)

Joshua Culibao (-115) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (-105)

Shannon Ross (+270) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (-320)

Francisco Prado (+230) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-270)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST)

Don Shainis (+270) vs. Jack Jenkins (-335)

Loma Lookboonme (-270) vs. Elise Reed (+230)

Shane Young (-234) vs. Blake Bilder (+114)

Elves Brenner (+400) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (-550)

UFC 284 is set to take place on Saturday, February 11th, with two title bouts at the top of the card. While there are clearcut underdogs in both top bouts, it’s hard to completely bet against Volkanovski’s technical striking or Josh Emmett’s immense punching power.

Who is your best bet for UFC 284?