UFC 284 Performance Bonus Winners

The highly-anticipated UFC 284 started out as a bit of a slow burn in terms of the overall action, but the event’s main card ended up providing everything fans were hoping for and perhaps a little bit more. The first two bouts from the PPV portion of the night were strong candidates to receive bonuses, but it ended up being the final three bouts of the event that took home Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night honors.

Performances Of The Night

Jack Della Maddalena was probably the most talked about fighter not competing in a title bout during the lead up to UFC 284, and the 26-year-old capitalized on the attention by continuing his run through the UFC’s welterweight division.

Matched up with UFC veteran Randy Brown, many assumed that Della Maddalena would be challenged a bit more than fans had so far seen during his UFC career. “Rude Boy” did manage to keep the Australian at bay during the early part of their fight with his length, but eventually Della Maddalena dropped the 32-year-old and rained hammer fists before ending things with a rear naked choke.

DELLA MADDALENA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳



Half a round is all he needs at #UFC284!! pic.twitter.com/qaPATYHfRb — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

The victory was the Australian’s fourth first-round stoppage in as many UFC bouts, and Della Maddalena also took home his third-straight Performance of the Night bonus for the win.

That makes it 4-0 in the UFC, ALL FINISHES for Jack Della Maddalena 🔥 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/jODHStIHV0 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez’s dynamic striking has helped to make him a popular fighter during his time in the UFC, but the 30-year-old showed he’s dangerous on the ground as well when he met Josh Emmett in the UFC 284 co-main event.

On his back with time winding down in the second round, “El Pantera” threw up his legs and quickly adjusted his position to catch Emmett in a tight triangle choke. The 37-year-old was left with no choice but to tap, which was just the second time in Rodriguez’s career that he’s finished an opponent with a submission.

YAIR RODRIGUEZ BY SUBMISSION!



HE IS THE INTERIM FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4Uwqgvj4Dc — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

The Mexican became the UFC’s interim featherweight champion with the win, and Rodriguez also collected an extra $50K for the impressive performance.

Fight Of The Night

The light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield appeared to be a lock for UFC 284’s Fight of the Night until the card’s main event delivered exactly the sort of fight fans had been hoping for since it was announced.

The basic narrative heading into Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become a two-division champion against Islam Makhachev was that the fight would belong to the Australian if things stayed standing, but Makhachev would dominate if the two men ended up on the mat. That dynamic was always going to be an oversimplification for a matchup featuring the UFC’s top two pound-for-pound fighters, but few fans could have anticipated how the fight would actually play out.

Makhachev more than held his own on the feet and cracked Volkanovski cleanly on several occasions, but as the fight went on “The Great” seemed to willingly create grappling exchanges in order to prove his own underrated skills on the mat.

Makhachev ended up defending his title by a relatively clear but certainly competitive decision, and both men rightfully took home Fight of the Night bonuses for their fantastic technical battle.

Opponents for 25 minutes



Partners in history forever 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4wICW3XpTO — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC 284?