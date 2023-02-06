UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Fight Card, How to Watch, Countdown

A monumental champion vs. champion main event is less than a week away.

UFC 284 will see UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski make the 10lbs jump to lightweight. Standing in his way of double champion glory is new UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. In the semi-main slot, an Interim Featherweight Champion will be decided when Yair Rodriguez goes to war with Josh Emmett.

Islam Makhachev got his hands on the then-vacant UFC Lightweight Championship back at UFC 280. The Dagestani phenom dominated former champion Charles Oliveira en route to a second-round submission victory. Volkanovski, meanwhile, vanquished longtime featherweight nemesis Max Holloway back at UFC 276. ‘The Great’s unanimous decision victory made him 3-0 against ‘Blessed’.

Shortly after Makhachev’s victory over Oliveira, Khabib Nurmagomedov called out Volkanovski to come and meet them in the Octagon. Shortly thereafter, a clash between the two champions was confirmed, with Volkanovski’s P4P No.1 status also up for grabs. Considering the high stakes of the bout, Makhachev himself has cited the promotion’s curious lack of promotion for the event.

Photo via Instagram @alexvolkanovski

The Co-Main Event Of UFC 284

Yair Rodriguez last fought at UFC on ABC 3 back in July 2022. There, he picked up a frustrating TKO win over Brian Ortega after ‘T-City’ injured his shoulder in the first round. Josh Emmett, meanwhile, is currently on a five-fight winning streak. His most recent victory was a controversial split-decision over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN 37 back in June 2022.

Should Volkanovski lose at UFC 284, the winner of this bout will likely face him to decide the undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion. If ‘The Great’ pulls off the upset, however, and chooses to stay at lightweight, the winner here could be promoted to undisputed.

Photos via Instagram @panteraufc @joshemmettufc

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Countdown

Image Credit: Paul Kane/Zuffa LLC

Over the weekend, the UFC released the official countdown video for UFC 284, featuring two title bouts. You can watch the video below.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Lightweight Championship Bout: (C) Islam Makhachev (23-1-0) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (25-1-0)

Co-Main Event – Interim Featherweight Championship Bout: #2 Yair Rodriguez (15-3-0 1NC) vs. #5 Josh Emmett (18-2-0)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddelana (13-2-0) vs. Randy Brown (16-4-0)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (5-3-0) vs. Parker Porter (13-7-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (12-3-0) vs. Alonzo Menifield (13-3-0)

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (9-3-0) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (13-5-0)

Featherweight Bout: Joshua Calibou (10-1-1) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1-0)

Flyweight Bout: Shannon Ross (13-6-0) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2-0)

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (15-5-0) vs. Francisco Prado (11-0-0)

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (10-2-0) vs. Don Shainis (12-4-0)

Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonme (7-3-0) vs. Elise Reed (6-2-0)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (13-6-0) vs. Blake Bilder (7-0-1)

Lightweight Bout: Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-0) vs. Elves Brenner (13-3-0)

When is UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski?

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski will take place on February 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main card will begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The main prelims will start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, while the early prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time and bout order on their website, it may still change.

How To Watch?

The main card of UFC 284 will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States on pay-per-view for $79.99. Both prelims will stream live on the same streaming app/website. However, the main prelims will air live on the ABC and ESPN channel. For anyone that wants to attend the event, tickets are still on sale at Ticketek.